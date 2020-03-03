Best friends, Babs and Tinkerbell, readying for wild release this month

Critter Care Wildlife Society rehabilitated two raccoon kits over the winter

Critter Care Wildlife Society is readying for the release of two rescued and rehabilitated raccoons that have become best of friends since meeting at the South Langley facility last December.

Brandon Dean, operations manager at Critter Care, said they were contacted by a concerned member of the public in Richmond regarding a poorly conditioned mother raccoon and two babies not leaving her side.

“For that time of year, the babies were small at roughly three kilograms and from the helpful photo the caller sent we could tell mom needed help right away,” Dean said.

A staff member from Critter Care and two interns attended the apartment complex.

“As we expected, both kits ran as soon as they saw the nets. One rescuer was able to catch a kit with a net, quickly transporting her to a kennel. Another gave chase on the second kit,” he recalled.

After taking refuge in a tree and then escaping the Critter Care team once more, the second kit was was unable to be captured.

”He was healthy, strong, and showing a fear of humans – so he displayed the right wild behavior for him to survive in the wild,” Dean said. “We would have loved to reunite him with his sister.”

The mother was seen to immediately at the care facility as she was suffering from a bad infection and a few fractures. Dean said the difficult decision was unfortunately made to euthanize the animal.

The recused kit was given the name Babs and now shares an enclosure with another rescued juvenile named Tinkerbell, who was rescued after being hit by a car.

Staff nursed her back to health with fluids and medication administered by a syringe.

“They have become the best of friends, sharing their favorite tree as they sleep in the daytime. They are a healthy weight and will be released to the wild together when we receive some warmer weather and know there is enough food out there for them both,” Dean added.

He said both raccoons are between six to eight months in age and can now fend for themselves.

Once there is enough green on the trees, which is expected to be around the middle of the month, Tinkerbell and Babs will be released into the wild.

READ MORE: Wildlife groups express concern animal-trap related injuries are on the rise

While it’s one of many examples of what Critter Care Wildlife Society does to rehabilitated animals on a regular basis, the organization relies of volunteers and donations to continue their work.

While people can visit their website to donate, their 2020 Gala For the Critters will take place on April 25 at Cascades Casino.

Critter Care specializes in the treatment, care and release of sick, injured and orphaned native mammal species of British Columbia’s Southern and Lower Mainland and are the only facility in BC specializing in the care of mammals and one of only four bear rehabilitation facilities in the province.

Visit www.crittercarewildlife.org/events for more.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Animal Shelters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Lake2Lake ride through the Okanagan gets a head start in Langley
Next story
Aldergrove poker night drums up $4,500 for struggling local families

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cyclist airlifted to hospital after incident in South Langley Wednesday

The condition of a bicyclist is unknown after he was found in ditch off 200th Street late afternoon

Aldergrove marijuana operation one of two Canopy Growth facilities to close

The company announced 500 job losses on Wednesday

Homeless count aims to discover if numbers on Langley streets rising

Local outreach workers are hopeful intervention has at least stabilized numbers

Digital train warning signs are, finally, online in Langley and Surrey

Much-delayed project was held up by higher-than-expected bids and ‘technical challenges’

Langley school trips overseas cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The district joins others in curtailing overseas travel by students

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Elderly victim of White Rock assault dies in hospital

Victim was found Feb. 19 in lobby of an uptown condominium

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Most Read