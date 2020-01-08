Aldergrove firefighters held their first candy cane run with Santa, joining four other fire halls to raise more than $10,000 for charity as well as several months worth of food supplies for Sources Langley food bank. (Langley Advance Times file photo)

Best response yet to Langley firefighters candy cane run donation drive

Addition of Aldergrove fire hall helped boost totals to new high

More Langley Township fire halls than ever held candy cane runs last month, with Aldergrove joining counterparts in Brookswood, Walnut Grove, Willoughby and Murrayville to go on pre-Christmas patrols with Santa to distribute candy canes and collect for charity.

In total, they gathered more than $10,000 in cash donations and several months’ worth of nonperishables for the Sources Langley food bank.

It was the best response yet, said Steve McLay, a director with Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society.

“It went awesome,” McLay commented.

McLay estimated cash donations were up about $1,500 from the previous year, thanks in large part to $1,000 collected by the new Aldergrove run.

An exact estimate of the total amount of food collected wasn’t available, but McLay said the Walnut Grove hall alone collected four months worth of food supplies.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Firefighters Candy Cane Run comes to Aldergrove for (maybe) the first time

Aldergrove run organizer Mark Butterworth, a paid on-call firefighter who works at Hall 3 in Aldergrove, couldn’t recall if any candy cane runs had ever been held there before.

Neither could fellow Aldergrove firefighter Kyle Power.

“It’s the first time that fire hall 3 has done one, that we know,” Power explained.

“[But] there may have been one long ago.”

McKay said the candy cane runs with Santa were started back when Langley had volunteer firefighters, and the runs have been continued by paid-on-call firefighters in different Langley neighbourhoods.

“It has been a long-standing tradition,” McKay told the Langley Advance Times.

McKay said firefighters are still working out which charities will benefit from the cash collected in their service areas.

“It’s all going to be kept in the Township,” McKay assured.

READ ALSO: Langley firefighter charity tops up half-million dollar hospice donation


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Documentary, The Blaauw Eco-Forest, details Glen Valley old growth preservation

Just Posted

Candles lit for Carley 17 years later at refurbished roadside memorial

Justice rings hollow for the family of young hit-and-run victim

Vehicle fire shuts down Aldergrove highway for a time

A car ablaze on 264th Street Wednesday morning prompted a short-term road closure

BREAKING: Structure fire ravages Aldergrove home

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze in the 25800-block of Fraser Highway

Burnaby couple’s belongings, vehicle stolen from Walnut Grove Community Centre

Malissa Moniz is asking for more signage and surveillance at swimming pool

WEATHER ALERT: Langley area due for snow Thursday

Environment Canada has sent out warning that snow and cooler temperatures mean wintery weather here

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australian to help wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

UPDATE: Local state of emergency lifted for mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley

Five homeowners ordered to evacuate on Monday, order lifted by Wednesday

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

Chilliwack youth football volunteer accused of stealing thousands of dollars

Josh Cahoon charged with theft over $5,000 from Chilliwack Giants

Most Read