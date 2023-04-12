Big band swing dance fundraiser coming to Fort Langley

Jazz Fest is bring back the big band era on May 12 with Dal Richards Orchestra music

Step back in time and experience an evening of big band music, swing dancing, and a silent auction at the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival fundraiser set for Friday, May 12.

The event will feature the Dal Richards Orchestra playing music from the big band era. Richards and his band had a long history of performing at popular venues in Vancouver since the 1980s, such as the PNE bandstand and annual New Year’s Eve celebration at the Bayshore Hotel.

Dave Quinn, co-founder and artistic director of jazz fest, said Richards was a mainstay of the big band orchestra era.

“His legacy continues today with the Dal Richards Orchestra playing the popular music of the big band era. This is such a great opportunity for people to dance to big band music at a spectacular venue.”

Karen Zukas, co-founder and executive director of the jazz fest, said it’s an opportunity to bring live music to Fort Langley and provide a local experience.

“It’s wonderful for people to come out and dance to that kind of music locally, just walk to community hall and enjoy it,” she said.

The Fort Langley Community Hall was designed for music of that era, which makes it the perfect venue for the big band sound, and its ballroom floor is the only remaining horsehair dance floor in B.C., Zukas elaborated.

“It will really recreate that time period for peopled.”

Free swing dance lessons will be given by Suburban Swing when doors open at 7 p.m. The band will start at 8 p.m.

“They’ll dance the original swing dance of that era, and dance with people attending who want to dance with professional swing dancers,” Zukas said.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets online at https://www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/big-band-swing-dance-fundraiser.

