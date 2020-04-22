Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley get moving to keep mentoring

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley introduced Move for Mentoring – a virtual fundraiser and challenge to rally neighbours and increase community engagement. (Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

At the beginning of April, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley (BBBS) introduced Move for Mentoring – a virtual fundraiser and challenge to rally neighbours and increase community engagement, charity awareness, physical activity and hopefully, to add some positivity to the world.

Throughout the month, Move for Mentoring participants have been collecting pledges, and in return, they promise their donors they will get active and literally move for mentoring.

All proceeds help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley provide vulnerable populations, including at-risk youth, with the tools and resources to adapt and withstand challenging times.

Mackenie Gaytmenn, marketing and communications coordinator, said their team saw this as an excellent opportunity to add some physically activity into our own lives at home and support our favourite cause.

Some of the participants have listed what their willing to do for a dollar;

For every $1 raised, Roslyn will do one push-up.

For every $10 raised, Cindy will run one km.

For every $1 raised, Charlene will bike for one minute.

For every $5 raised, Katie will walk one km.

For every $10 raised, Britnee will hike one km.

For every $1 raised, Mackenzie will do one burpee.

“All exercises are being completed safely while self isolating,” Gaytmenn stressed, inviting others to sign up and pledge to do some form of physical activity for every dollar raised.

People can support the BBBSL staff member of their choosing or sign up by visiting the fundraiser page.

People can find out more about the organization and help in other ways by visiting https://langley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

