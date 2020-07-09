Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley is asking participants to sip, support, and survive

Registration for reality-show inspired virtual fundraiser, happening July 20 to 31, is open now

Outwit? Outlast? Outplay? Not when it comes to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley’s rendition of Survivor.

Instead, participants can sip, support, and survive in a virtual fundraiser to raise proceeds for local children and youth.

Inspired by the popular reality show, teams of four are invited to test their luck over the course of 10 days to win the grand prize – a BC Liquor Store Gift Card (or equivalent cash value) depending on the number of teams participating.

Second place prize are growlers and fills from four local breweries, brewery swag, and dinner vouchers for an entire team.

Third place prize is a Dead Frog Brewery tasting tour and four free admissions to Langley Exit Room.

Each day, names will be drawn at random and these participants are then eliminated from the competition.

Teams are not eliminated until every team member has been drawn and removed from the running.

“Immunity Idols“ are available for purchase with registration – a $50 redeemable chance to get back in the game.

A team’s immunity idol can be redeemed only once in the competition when a team member is eliminated in the draw.

The team captain must confirm with Big Brother’s Big Sisters when they would like to redeem the immunity idol.

The contact-free fundraiser is being held virtually due to COVID-19, but programs facilitate through Big Brothers Big Sisters are continuing in different capacities.

Matches are currently not able to see each other in person, but mentors are still engaging virtually in order to provide support and friendship for children.

Registration and payment deadline is Friday, July 17 at https://langley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/sip-support-and-survive.

Draws begin on Monday, July 20 and run until Friday, July 31 when winners will be announced.

