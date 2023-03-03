Big turnout for Ron Renville memorial basketball tournament

More than 300 players and coaches took part in the third annual Ron Renville Memorial organized by the North Langley Basketball Association (NLBA) at Walnut Grove Secondary School in February. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

More than 300 players and coaches took part in the third annual North Langley Basketball Association (NLBA) Ron Renville memorial three-on-three tournament, an event that is not about winning or losing, but about having fun.

The day-long event covered a range of age groups from U7 on up to U18.

Gyms were full as parents, grand parents, friends, and just fans of the game came and enjoyed the various levels of play.

After years of pandemic-related restrictions, NLBA president Laura Del Rio rated it a success.

“We didn’t have to take attendance this year, they just came and had fun,” Del Rio told the Langley Advance Times.

“There was lots of happy kids.”

For most, it was their first experience in a tournament environment.

Individual as well as team skills were on display throughout the day.

Held in February at Walnut Grover Secondary School, the event honours the memory of the well-liked volunteer coach and Aldergrove resident, who passed away in 2019.

A tribute by Kristin described how Ron’s love of basketball was instilled in him from his father, who coached in Pemberton for over forty years.

“Ron’s goals coaching were that every player would improve and that every player would still love the game, and want to play the following year,” she recalled.

An obituary described the Vancouver firefighter as the “best husband, dad, son, brother, uncle and friend that anyone could wish for,” and a person who “lived his life with kindness, respect, integrity and unconditional love.”

On the day of his service, several blocks of downtown Vancouver were closed for first responders to take part in a funeral procession.

The NLBA is an all-volunteer community sports organization that supports long term athlete development and fair play. The season runs from September to March with playoff games wrapping up before spring break.

