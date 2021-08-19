Bikers invited to anti-bullying ride from Langley to Abbotsford and back again

Fundraiser supports programs to raise awareness about the harm caused by bullying

People from around the Fraser Valley took part in the Bikers Against Bullying chapter based in Burnaby. It received its charter in July 2019. Now a Fraser Valley chapter has started and is hosting Saturday’s ride. (Bikers Against Bullying Facebook)

The Bullying Awareness Ride is Saturday, Aug. 21, starting and finishing in Langley.

Bikers Against Bullying hosts the local ride which started as a response to the swarming and murder of Matthew Martins in 2005.

“Approximately 150 motorcycles are expected to participate in this ride,” explained Sandie Toner, who is Matthew’s mother and now works to spread awareness about bullying’s impacts.

Almost 100 riders participated last year in a staggered structure due to COVID restrictions.

“This year’s ride is expected to be bigger and better,” Toner said.

The ride starts from Sea 2 Sky Motorsports, 22454 48th Ave., at 11:30 a.m. and goes through the Township, out to Sumas Mountain, around Abbotsford and back to the starting point around 1 p.m.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. on site.

Learn more about antibullying issues at the group’s website, stopbully.com. It offers school programs, help for individuals experiencing bullying, leadership camps, community programs, and more.

