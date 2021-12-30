Bird count aimed at getting Langley kids to participate

Nehal Saleh, and her family, young Zach and Aden and dad James Boone were accompanied by grandmother Lela Rachi (back left) at the 2020 bird count. (Langley Advance Times files)

Children can play a role in documenting local nature during the fourth annual Christmas Bird Count for Kids and Youth on Saturday.

“This day of citizen science will take place on Saturday, Jan. 1,” said Nehal Saleh, founder and president of Explore Science Club.

The club hosts programs for youth throughout the year focused on nature and science. Saturday’s activities begin at 9 a.m.

“We will walk around Brydon Lagoon identifying and counting birds as part of a Canada wide study,” Saleh said.

The event is free for those registered for this all ages event.

“It will be on a stroller-friendly route,” she noted.

The event is a chance to see local wildlife and help create scientific records of what happens around the community.

“All our data will be submitted to Bird Studies Canada,” Saleh explained.

The event has been structured so that people stay within family groups, distanced from other families due to COVID concerns.

COVID protocols will be sent to registrants, she added.

Register through the club’s Facebook page or email learn@explorescienceclub.com.

