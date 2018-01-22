Bird count scheduled for Langley area

Volunteers collect data that is shared with the Metro Vancouver regional authority

The annual Langley-area bird count by the volunteer members of the Derby Reach Brae Island Parks Association has been scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17.

Conducted in the Derby Reach — Brae Island parks, the event was created to allow members to explore and learn about the bird life in their parks, organizer Phil Henderson said.

“It is of course open to everyone, young and old, and is a great way to get to know birds in new areas and to become more familiar with birds in areas you think you know,” Henderson said.

“No matter how well you know a place, you can always know it better.”

Coffee, hot chocolate and treats will be provided.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Counting birds in Langley

Participants are invited to meet in the downstairs lounge at St. George’s Church at 9160 Church St. in Fort Langley, across the street from the Post Office.

They are asked to arrive between 7:30 a.m. and the start time of 8 a.m.

Tips: Dress appropriately for the weather and bring binoculars.

Notepads, bird books, cameras and other gear is optional.

A clip board and pencil will be provided, along with route maps

Choose from six routes:

1. Houston Trail

2. Brae Island

3. Fort to Fort Trail, West: Heritage Area cairn west to Edgewater Bar (dog off-leash park)

4. Fort to Fort Trail, East: Heritage Area cairn east to Fort Langley

5. Derby Bog/Langley Peatlands

6. Edgewater Bar off-leash area to 208th St.

Plan to be back at the church by noon.

Experienced bird watchers will be present in each group for each area.

Participants are asked to record birds seen or heard.

“The only requirement is that you know what kind of bird it is,” Henderson said.

“(Even) if you don’t know it, you can record details, thoughts, etc.”

Data from the one-day count is shared with the Metro Vancouver regional authority and the Langley Field Naturalists.

To see about participating in the count, email Phil Henderson at strix@uniserve.com.

READ MORE: Rare bird spotted in Langley


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
