Bits of glass found around Aldergrove waterslide concerns resident

Cashmere Roder has found small shards of blue glass on several occasions while visiting pool

Resident Cashmere Roder is concerned about small shards of blue glass she found at the Aldergrove Credit Union Swimming Pool walkway. (Cashmere Roder/Special to The Star)

A concerned patron of the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience Waterpark is warning other swimmers about small bits of glass she’s spotted on numerous occasions on the pavement.

Cashmere Roder told The Star her family was lucky and got a spot for the waterslides last month, but that there were pieces of blue glass only a few feet away from the hot tub.

“I took a picture and showed the staff manning the door. They were unaware of the glass pathway problem and were concerned with people getting hurt and glass getting into the pool area,” Roder explained.

The Aldergrove mother is concerned about this safety problem and the possibility of injuries as people are unaware walking barefoot on the glass pathway.

As of early July, there have been no reported injuries.

She did, however, write a letter to management and Township of Langley facilities manager, bringing up the issue.

”I have also found glass across the way in the KFC parking lot,” she added. “If the glass can make it all the way over to KFC where else has it gone?”

Roder noted that the glass sighting is not an isolated incident either. She also spotted glass near the pool nearly three months ago and raised a concern with the TOL immediately after.

She additionally brought the issue to light on a local community Facebook grow.

Craig Goulet, TOL facilities manager, assured Roder that ACUCC staff check and clean the area daily by vacuuming the entire front entrance and path/road way and check for any glass found in the planter boxes.

“The use of landscape tumbled glass is commonly used in walkways and we have been working with the contractor to determine why the loosening is occurring,” Goulet said. “A potential remedy that will be tested is a sealer applied to the sidewalk as suggested by the contractor, with the aim to reinforce the feature elements over the long term.”

Anyone visiting the waterpark is asked to exercise caution when moving about the pool area.

More information can be found at www.tol.ca/recreation-culture/facilities/aldergrove-credit-union-community-centre/otter-co-op-outdoor-experience

