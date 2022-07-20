The Maple Ridge Career and Post-Secondary Education Event is set for July 28 at the Curling Rink, located at 23580 Jim Robson Way.

Black Press’ career, education event coming to Maple Ridge

More than 35 exhibitors will be at the July 28 event

Black Press is bringing its career and education fair to Maple Ridge. The Maple Ridge Career and Post-Secondary Education Event is July 28 at the Curling Rink, located at 23580 Jim Robson Way. It will run from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m.

There will be more than 30 exhibitors collectively offering more than 300 opportunities.

Exhibitors at the event will include those in the industries of transport, retail, office administration, warehouse, trades, financial, government, social services, hospitality and more.

Employers include BC Corrections, City of Maple Ridge, Discovery Community College and WorkBC’s Maple Ridge branch.

The event will showcase a variety of organizations, and attendees will be able to take advantage of a diversity that reflects B.C.’s flourishing job market, says Ranee Pal, Black Press Media events manager.

“There’s no better way to connect with such a wide array of employers and education providers – all in one central location,” she says. “It really speaks to the value Black Press Media’s career events have in today’s market. And to be able to do it in person, and have those one-on-one discussions about the programs or businesses you’re interested in is even better.”

For more information, visit the Facebook page Black Press Events, email events@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.

