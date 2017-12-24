Black Press readers share their favourite holiday traditions

We asked our readers: Is there a particular event, activity or moment each December (or from years past) that perfectly captures the spirit of the holiday season for you? What are some of your favourite Christmas traditions?

My husband and I and our children get together with our best friends and their kids for what we call our Christmas Eve Eve. We celebrate Christmas and our friendship with our two families that have grown throughout the years. We started it when there was only one kid in the picture, and now between us we have seven children. We switch every year who hosts the dinner and we exchange gifts and watch Christmas movies. It’s something I look forward to every Christmas season. – Kendel Collins

Our tradition is a new tree ornament each year. I started this with my children and have continued with six grandchildren. The ornament relates to something special they experienced that year, i.e. dance, skiing, learning to ride a bike, first house, etc. My tree and subsequently their trees are truly trees of memories and so much fun to remember those events as we decorate the tree years later. – Shawn Siak

Every year I have taken my kids to pick a child’s name from the trees set up in malls to buy a gift for. They have always taken such pride in what they pick, they really enjoy giving to others. They are lucky kids, growing up with everything they could want. They know that I was dependent on programs such as these as a child. They know the joy I felt when I received a gift. I love being able to give back, but I love that they love it more. — Angie Colley Venne

Ours may seem silly, but my kids and I go to Chapters/Starbucks, get our fave holiday drinks and then wander/explore all the books and things. (As a single parent, it was an affordable little holiday treat) — Cathy Potosky

My husband is from Istria. His heritage is Italian. He always makes palacinche (like crepes) with strawberry jam in the rollup, served with a shot of Frangelico liqueur. And we always put the Jesu in the manger Christmas Eve. Our children made the creche 49 years ago this Christmas — Marilyn McIlvena Sergi

Since I was little, we’d drive around a few times through the month of December and look at all the lights and get a hot chocolate and a cookie while we drove. Now my husband and I do this with our kids. We also go to Giesbrecht’s Tree Farm every year to get our trees and we have started new traditions as a family, with going to the Langley and Cloverdale Santa parades. I’m sure there may be some new ones we start this year, too, and I can’t wait to go see some more lights. – Ashley Partridge

We had a couple growing up that I am doing with my kids as well. We always went as a family to the tree farm to pick our own tree, and would watch Christmas movies and have hit chocolate while we decorated the tree. That and always having new pyjamas on Christmas Eve. Being with family, no matter what we’re doing, is my favourite part of the holidays. – Lexi Jj

Decorating ornaments and going on Christmas light cruises with family and closest friends. – Angie Watson

Christmas Eve pjs. – Renee Snow