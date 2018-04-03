Canadian Blood Services has put out a call for donors for Langley mobile clinics, including one Tuesday at Church in the Valley. (Canadian Blood Services graphic)

Blood donor clinic at Langley church today

Canadian Blood Services is hoping people can fit in a stop at the clinic at Church in the Valley.

A blood donor clinic is happening until 8 p.m. tonight and there’s still space for people able to donate.

The clinic is at Church in the Valley, 23589 Old Yale Rd., from 1 to 8 p.m.

As of Monday evening, there were just over half the spots booked.

While Canadian Blood Services prefers that people book in advance, most clinics can accommodate walk-ins.

But people are advised to double check on eligibility online or by calling the 1-800 number.

Here’s some of the criteria:

• Must weigh 110lbs or more. Women 17-23 years old should check the height/weight requirement to make sure that they’re eligible.https://blood.ca/en/blood/can-i-donate#heightweight

• If they’ve been to Mexico, China, India, or other malaria-risk countries in the last year (365 days), call 1-888-2-DONATE and press 5 to speak with a nurse (just to double check).

• If you are taking any medication, call 1-888-2-DONATE and press 5 to speak with a nurse (just to double check).

• New tattoos and piercings – wait six months before donating

• Anyone who is sick with a cold or flu cannot donate.

Learn about Canada’s blood supply and how to donate at blood.ca.

Aldergrove pumped for Sun Run

