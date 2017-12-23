Blood donors urgently needed in Langley on Boxing Day

Walk-ins welcome at Dec. 26 Canadian Blood Services clinic at Church in the Valley

Don Adams donated blood during a Canadian Blood Services clinic at Church in the Valley on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 19. Troy Landreville Langley Times

The need for blood is constant — 365 days of the year, which is why Canadian Blood Services (CBS) has made an urgent call for eligible donors to donate from now until Jan. 6.

People are urged to donate blood in December to help ensure the national blood supply meets demand and supports patients’ needs going into the New Year, as there are currently 5,400 open appointments in B.C.

Closer to home, there are 96 open appointments in the upcoming clinic at Langley’s Church in the Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Currently, the national blood inventory continues to meet patients’ needs but is declining because of missed or unfilled appointments.

The clinic at Church in the Valley, officially at 23589 Old Yale Rd. but accessible just east of the 23500 block of Fraser Highway, runs Dec. 26 from 1 to 8 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome.

A short time spent donating blood this holiday season can give a patient a lifetime of possibilities, CBS notes.