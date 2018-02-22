Blood donors urgently needed to meet patient needs

Urgent call for 35,000 people across Canada to donate blood by March 10

Don Adams donated blood during a Canadian Blood Services clinic at Church in the Valley on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 19. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Giving a little bit of yourself in early March could help save a life.

With spring just around the corner, Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is issuing an urgent call for Canadians, including Langleyites, to give blood.

More than 35,000 donors will be needed by spring break to ensure all patients continue to have access to blood and blood products.

In Langley, there are more than 250 open appointments to fill at upcoming CBS clinics, including:

• Tuesday, March 6 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Church in the Valley, 23589 Old Yale Rd. — more than 100 open appointments to fill.

• Wednesday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Trinity Western University, Reimer Student Centre Atrium, 7600 Glover Rd. — more than 160 open appointments to fill.

Blood donors are urgently needed by Mar. 10. As a proud employee of Canadian Blood Services, I’m asking you to donate ASAP. If you are not eligible to donate, please ask someone you know to donate. By encouraging others to donate, you can also #GiveLife. https://t.co/7u8redyfyx pic.twitter.com/Tm0m1cPN0F — Tracy Smith (@tsmith2107) February 20, 2018

Patients like 10-year-old Eliel (Eli) Tepas Barba from Vancouver understand the need for blood all too well. Diagnosed with hypodiploid acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year, Eli is currently in remission but still receives regular treatments at BC Children’s Hospital.

“Blood donors are saving Eli’s life,” said his father, Alex Tepas. “He has received countless units of blood and we’re so grateful to the people who have helped keep Eli alive.”

While the national blood inventory has steadily declined over the winter months, CBS hopes that the arrival of spring will present an opportunity for Canadians to make donating blood part of their routine.

“Canadian patients rely on blood donors to live longer and healthier lives. More than 35,000 donors are needed over the next few weeks across Canada to help meet patient needs this spring,” says Rick Prinzen, CBS’s chief supply chain officer.

Eligible blood donors in B.C. are urged to help fill more than 5,500 open appointments by March 10.

To make an appointment to donate, visit blood.ca, download the CBS’s ‘GiveBlood’ app or call 1-888-2-DONATE and find a nearby donation site.

Walk-in appointments are also available at all locations.

“There are thousands of open appointments across Canada over the next two weeks,” Prinzen said. “As we emerge from a particularly challenging winter, we’re asking Canadians to donate blood so that all patients have access to blood when they need it.”