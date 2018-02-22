Don Adams donated blood during a Canadian Blood Services clinic at Church in the Valley on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 19. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Blood donors urgently needed to meet patient needs

Urgent call for 35,000 people across Canada to donate blood by March 10

Giving a little bit of yourself in early March could help save a life.

With spring just around the corner, Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is issuing an urgent call for Canadians, including Langleyites, to give blood.

More than 35,000 donors will be needed by spring break to ensure all patients continue to have access to blood and blood products.

In Langley, there are more than 250 open appointments to fill at upcoming CBS clinics, including:

• Tuesday, March 6 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Church in the Valley, 23589 Old Yale Rd. — more than 100 open appointments to fill.

• Wednesday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Trinity Western University, Reimer Student Centre Atrium, 7600 Glover Rd. — more than 160 open appointments to fill.

Patients like 10-year-old Eliel (Eli) Tepas Barba from Vancouver understand the need for blood all too well. Diagnosed with hypodiploid acute lymphoblastic leukemia last year, Eli is currently in remission but still receives regular treatments at BC Children’s Hospital.

“Blood donors are saving Eli’s life,” said his father, Alex Tepas. “He has received countless units of blood and we’re so grateful to the people who have helped keep Eli alive.”

While the national blood inventory has steadily declined over the winter months, CBS hopes that the arrival of spring will present an opportunity for Canadians to make donating blood part of their routine.

“Canadian patients rely on blood donors to live longer and healthier lives. More than 35,000 donors are needed over the next few weeks across Canada to help meet patient needs this spring,” says Rick Prinzen, CBS’s chief supply chain officer.

Eligible blood donors in B.C. are urged to help fill more than 5,500 open appointments by March 10.

To make an appointment to donate, visit blood.ca, download the CBS’s ‘GiveBlood’ app or call 1-888-2-DONATE and find a nearby donation site.

Walk-in appointments are also available at all locations.

“There are thousands of open appointments across Canada over the next two weeks,” Prinzen said. “As we emerge from a particularly challenging winter, we’re asking Canadians to donate blood so that all patients have access to blood when they need it.”

Previous story
Lottery will help save children’s lives
Next story
Aldergrove family first in B.C. to receive reimbursement for life-altering arthritis drug

Just Posted

Two Langley fire trucks collide on black ice

The fire trucks were being used to block vehicles from icy hill when they started sliding

George Preston Rec Centre ice sheet filled with pink during Rivermen’s anti-bullying event

Fans, players brought out their paint brushes to promote kindness Wednesday night

WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley chamber team deserves a shout out for all its efforts

VIDEO: Editor Roxanne Hooper offers a weekly look at business happenings in Langley.

Blood donors urgently needed to meet patient needs

Urgent call for 35,000 people across Canada to donate blood by March 10

Stealth struggles lead to coaching shuffle

New assistant coaches in charge of offence and defence for Vancouver

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

Thieves make off with live trolley wires in Vancouver

Authorities warn that touching live wire can be deadly

WATCH: Vancouver Island family builds eight-foot igloo in their yard

Sunday snowfall on the mid-Island leads to all-day family activity

TransLink ready for the snow

Officials at TransLink say they are ready for the snow that is supposed to fall this weekend

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Even more snow expected for Lower Mainland

Some areas could see five to 10 centimetres Friday

Crowns asks for more time in case of Victoria man charged with double murder of young sisters

Andrew Berry’s next court appearance will be in three weeks to set a date for trial to begin

B.C. MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister

Most Read

  • Blood donors urgently needed to meet patient needs

    Urgent call for 35,000 people across Canada to donate blood by March 10