Otter Co-op hosted its traditional BC Day party on Monday at its 248th Street Retail Centre

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: Otter Co-op’s management team and board of directors, including Jack Nicholson, Angie McDougall and Charlie Fox, served up blueberries and ice cream at the BC Day Party.

The parking lot was overflowing when Otter Co-op hosted its traditional BC Day party on Monday at its 248th Street Retail Centre.

Folks enjoyed fresh blueberries served up with a heaping dish of ice cream by Otter Co-op’s management team and board of directors.

Guests of all ages also enjoyed dancing in the front foyer of the Retail Centre to the old time string music of Gracie and the Guys, a five-piece that played traditional fiddle and country tunes while couples waltzed and two-stepped.