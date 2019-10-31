The sale of fireworks is banned in both Langley City and Township, despite their increase in usage during Halloween. (Langley Advance Times files)

Booms, bangs, and pops increase as Halloween approaches

Though fireworks are not outright banned in the Langleys, sales are prohibited

As Halloween approaches, the increase in fireworks, firecrackers, and all sorts of noise makers tends to skyrocket.

Brent Perry, fire prevention officer for Langley City, said fireworks are banned because they can pose as safety risk to the public.

“They are banned in the City is because they are dangerous and have been known to start serious fires or cause serious injuries,” Perry said. “Several cities have also banned the sale and use of fireworks. Since the bylaw came into effect there has been a huge decline on fireworks related incidents.”

Pat Walker, assistant chief of the Township of Langley Fire Department, encouraged people to apply for a permit if they plan to use fireworks over the weekend.

“While fireworks can be legally used in the Township with a permit, fireworks can turn a joyful celebration into a painful memory when children or adults are injured,” Walker explained. “If you plan to use fireworks, ensure you obtain a permit and discharge them safely.”

Perry said some municipalities, including Langley, do issue permits for the use of fireworks by professionals – but there are none to be granted in the foreseeable future in Langley City.

Read More: Google’s most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

“If a minor is caught with fireworks, they can be fined up to $300. If someone is caught selling fireworks, they can be fined up to $300 and they could also be charged by the RCMP,” Perry explained.

If someone encounters fireworks being unsafely or illegally discharged, they are asked to contact RCMP.

Is there more to this story?

