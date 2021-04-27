Bouquets for Baba Mother’s Day campaign kicks off at Maple Ridge Florist. (Special to The News)

Bouquets needed for B.C. babas

Mother’s Day campaign to inspire donations for one or two years

A local group is trying to make sure no mother is left behind this Mother’s Day.

Between April 26 and May 7, the volunteers behind Bouquets for Baba are aiming to get 50 groups or individuals to commit to supporting the delivery of one bouquet of flowers per month – for a period of one or two years – to a senior in long-term care.

The goal of the campaign is to be able to brighten the day of those living in long-term care homes, in hospice, or palliative care.

“To let them know someone cares,” said Bouquets for Baba founder Treena Innes.

Innes launched the Bouquets for Baba campaign in March. She was inspired by residents at McKenney Creek Hospice whom, she noticed while visiting her own Baba, did not receive any visitors.

READ MORE: Bouquets for Baba bringing joy to Maple Ridge residents in end-of-life care

“Baba, Granny, GG, Grandma, Nonna, Oma, Papa, Grandpa – we can picture these hard-working women, and men, in their gardens, in their kitchens, running a company, master storytellers, strong mentors, hosting celebrations, helping their neighbour without question and fiercely taking care of their families,” she said, explaining her inspiration for the project.

Huge thanks to Unified Training Centre + Brendon Leong for your big heart and giving 2 bouquets a month for 1 year–…

Posted by Bouquets for Baba on Sunday, April 25, 2021

“As life happens and age decides, our Baba’s last years may be in care homes and hospice. Some Baba’s may have lost their children early, or their friends long gone, or family may live afar. Leaving them alone, and without much connection,” added Innes.

So far the passionate group has given out more than 150 bouquets, and has inspired more than 20 annual committed givers.

RELATED: Cookies and kindness delivered to Maple Ridge seniors in isolation

But more donations are needed.

To donate one bouquet a month for one year is $360 plus tax and for two years the cost is $720 plus tax.

Maple Ridge Florist, which provides the bouquets, is donating staff time and space at the store and taking no profit from the flowers.

Donations can be made as an individual, a business, or as a group, said Innes, and they can used Bouquets for Baba social and email messages to inspire their network to give, the can ask for a small countertop display to reach out to the general public, and connect with the Bouquets for Baba team to get whatever promotional material they need to raise money.

“Some businesses are doing some creative bouquet giving stuff. Unified Training bought two bouquets a month for a year and challenging their membership to match that. T’s is also matching $1 for $1 on customer contributions,” noted Innes.

The vision of the group is to have 100 bouquets to distribute each month.

“Once we reach this goal, we plan to expand into community, as we know there are many seniors living at home who are isolated and lonely too,” said Innes, adding that their bigger vision is to expand across the province with this kindness, as this model is scale-able to any group of caring people.

To donate go to the Bouquets for Baba Facebook page to download donation form.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsMaple Ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

