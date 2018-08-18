Boys and their toys gearing up for Cruise-In

The story behind some of the cool cars coming to annual Aldergrove car show and fundraiser

Walnut Grove resident Jim Hagen and his 1946 Ford convertible will be at the Good Times Cruise-In. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Dart Fan

“It’s a hobby shop” Bert Worrall insisted.

He was talking about the commercial-grade garage space he rents in Langley to work on his many classic cars.

Located in a Langley commercial district, the spacious shop operated by Worrall, the owner of a truck shuttle company, has a high ceiling with room enough to raise cars on a hoist and an array of heavy-duty equipment worthy of any professional garage.

Worrall was being interviewed after he posed for a photo with his bright red Dodge Dart convertible during a recent car show in Langley City.

“I just like the little Dodge Darts,” he said.

He’d only just finished working on the car, which he immediately put on the road.

The sleek red convertible has made some long-ish road trips to Cultus Lake and a few other locations since it was completed.

It’s one of six cars that Worrall owns.

“I drive them all,” he said.

“I’ve got a couple that stay at home and a couple that stay out here (in the shop).”

Worrall is looking forward to Cruise-In, when his bright red GT will be one of hundreds of cool cars on display along the Fraser Highway running through Aldergrove.

“I just like cars.”

READ MORE: Jellybean builds cool cars

READ MORE: Mercury Cougar fans celebrate anniversary in Fort Langley

Bitten By the Car Bug

Walnut Grove resident Jim Hagen is proud of his immaculate 1946 Ford convertible, but that is only a faint shadow of the pride he has for his talented son, Chris, who built it with him.

“He (Chris) just likes building cars and he’s very good at it,” Hagen said.

The Ford, the second convertible Hagen has owned, was acquired from Spokane about 15 years ago, and the rebuilt version has won its share of awards, most recently taking placing third in the best convertible category at a White Rock event.

Hagen said his interest in cars started as a kid in 1957 when he read a hot rod magazine.

He said while his dad helped him build cars, he didn’t really share his interest, nor did any other family members, really.

“I was the only one bit by the car bug until my son came along.”

Over the years, Hagen estimated he’s built about 10 cars.

Currently, he has two.

“You build ’em, drive ’em for a while, then sell ’em and you use the money to buy another.”

The 2018 Good Times Cruise-In will be held in Aldergrove Saturday, Sept. 8



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter