Walnut Grove resident Jim Hagen and his 1946 Ford convertible will be at the Good Times Cruise-In. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Boys and their toys gearing up for Cruise-In

The story behind some of the cool cars coming to annual Aldergrove car show and fundraiser

Dart Fan

“It’s a hobby shop” Bert Worrall insisted.

He was talking about the commercial-grade garage space he rents in Langley to work on his many classic cars.

Located in a Langley commercial district, the spacious shop operated by Worrall, the owner of a truck shuttle company, has a high ceiling with room enough to raise cars on a hoist and an array of heavy-duty equipment worthy of any professional garage.

Worrall was being interviewed after he posed for a photo with his bright red Dodge Dart convertible during a recent car show in Langley City.

“I just like the little Dodge Darts,” he said.

He’d only just finished working on the car, which he immediately put on the road.

The sleek red convertible has made some long-ish road trips to Cultus Lake and a few other locations since it was completed.

It’s one of six cars that Worrall owns.

“I drive them all,” he said.

“I’ve got a couple that stay at home and a couple that stay out here (in the shop).”

Worrall is looking forward to Cruise-In, when his bright red GT will be one of hundreds of cool cars on display along the Fraser Highway running through Aldergrove.

“I just like cars.”

READ MORE: Jellybean builds cool cars

READ MORE: Mercury Cougar fans celebrate anniversary in Fort Langley

Bitten By the Car Bug

Walnut Grove resident Jim Hagen is proud of his immaculate 1946 Ford convertible, but that is only a faint shadow of the pride he has for his talented son, Chris, who built it with him.

“He (Chris) just likes building cars and he’s very good at it,” Hagen said.

The Ford, the second convertible Hagen has owned, was acquired from Spokane about 15 years ago, and the rebuilt version has won its share of awards, most recently taking placing third in the best convertible category at a White Rock event.

Hagen said his interest in cars started as a kid in 1957 when he read a hot rod magazine.

He said while his dad helped him build cars, he didn’t really share his interest, nor did any other family members, really.

“I was the only one bit by the car bug until my son came along.”

Over the years, Hagen estimated he’s built about 10 cars.

Currently, he has two.

“You build ’em, drive ’em for a while, then sell ’em and you use the money to buy another.”

The 2018 Good Times Cruise-In will be held in Aldergrove Saturday, Sept. 8


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Bert Worrall with his bright red Dodge Dart convertible. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Previous story
VIDEO: Burnouts in the Sky returns in honour of Bradley McPherson

Just Posted

VIDEO: Burnouts in the Sky returns in honour of Bradley McPherson

Annual car show returns for first time since McPherson’s killer was convicted

Boys and their toys gearing up for Cruise-In

The story behind some of the cool cars coming to annual Aldergrove car show and fundraiser

Spartans squeak out pre-season soccer victory in Oregon

Trinity Western’s women’s soccer team plays in Washington today, then at home on Saturday night.

Langley woman’s graduation marks expansion of PTSD service dog program

Delta-based B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs Society and Vancouver Island Compassion Dogs merging to service to more veterans

Bevy of remarkable birthdays celebrated in Aldergrove

Maudie MacPherson (age 101), Vera Banner (91) and Alice Utas (95)

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

44 drownings so far this year in B.C.

Lifesaving Society urging caution to prevent deaths while on lakes, oceans and in pools

Some of B.C.’s air quality levels worse than Jodhpur, India

Okanagan, northern B.C. seeing some of the worst air quality globally

Thousands to attend funeral service for officers killed in Fredericton shooting

Hundreds of officials marched in the parade, which included massed band, several police motorcycles

VIDEO: Ground crews keep a close eye on largest B.C. wildfire

Originally estimated to be 79,192 hectares, officials said more accurate mapping shows smaller size

Vancouver Island woman to attempt historic swim across Juan de Fuca Strait today

Ultra-marathon swimmer Susan Simmons to attempt to swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back

Canadians believe in immigration but concerned about asylum seekers: study

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada paid for study to understand Canadian attitudes

These are the highest-paid actresses of 2018

In its list released this week Forbes said all 10 earned a total of $186 million before tax

VIDEO: World of Magic coming to Vancouver

Seven magic shows will appear at the Vancouver Playhouse from September 7 to 9

Most Read