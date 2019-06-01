Bright pink ambulance unveiled for Langley street work

Kim Snow, and her Kimz Angels, held another gala. This one was held at Cascades Casino Friday night, to raise money – and primarly awareness – about the issues of homelessness and mental illness facing many residents in Langley. (Ryan Utydewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

It has to be the loudest looking emergency response vehicle on the streets of the Lower Mainland, and it was unveiled Friday night.

It’ s a bright pink and black retired ambulance, that has been repurposed. And, it was presented as a new tool in Kimz Angels arsenal to help the homeless living on the streets of Langley.

More than 300 people attended a sold-out, second-annual Pink Gala Friday evening to raise awareness about homelessness in the community.

Kimz Angels, a charity group lead by Kimberly Snow, has been serving Langley’s schools, churches, and shelters for 20 years – touching and inspiring those around them.

Ambulance driver and Kimz Angels partner Vince Ford said “Kim has opened the doors to the community to help the people who are less fortunate.”

The Pink Gala was by far the biggest undertaking Snow’s group has done through the years. Cascades Casino was decked to the nines with a picture booth, red carpet, Vegas showgirls, and even an Elvis impersonator.

Amongst the decadence were rows of tables filled with silent auction items, ready for people to be bid on – and all for a good cause.

Though there were evident flairs of glitz and glamour, Snow stressed “The gala is about awareness. To get more people aware of what’s going on in the community. It’s not just another gala – we have homelessness and mental illness in Langley. It’s all about awareness.”

The biggest moment of the night was when Kimz Angels’ bright pink and black ambulance was unveiled in the parking lot of the casino near the beginning of the night.

Ford, whom the ambulance was named after, explained “it has all the necessities that one would need to live such as toiletries, clothing, and food.”

Even the mayor of Langley Township, Jack Froese, came out for a ribbon cutting – also offering himself up as a silent auction item for a dinner with he and his wife, Debbie.

“I’ve never cut a ribbon for an ambulance,” Froese laughed, “but this is fantastic that Kimz Angels have a new vehicle to help assist with all the great work that she does – Kim and all her angels. We are proud to have Kimz Angel’s serving our community in the way that she does every day.”

The ambulance was gifted after years of service in Prince George when it was retired and eventually parked without a use.

Ford and Snow partnered in the past, filling ambulances with food for people in need during the holidays. She felt a permanent vehicle to expand their helping hands would be a perfect fit.

“It’s there to help out fellow human beings within our community,” Ford added.

The vehicle was painted pink as an anti-bullying symbol and will patrol the streets providing “roadside assistance for the less fortunate.”

People can follow the ambulance’s journeys and even become a volunteer by visiting Kimz Angels’ website.