Bring the Heat lottery ticket win means cool prize for Langley man

A Langley’s man summer just got a little nicer with some cold, hard cash in a lottery win.
Merrill Davies picked up a Bring the Heat scratch and win ticket at an east Surrey convenience store.
“I didn’t really jump up and down, I’m not that type of person,” says Davies. “[But] I made my ex look at it and my oldest daughter and they both freaked out.”
The win has him thinking about the future and his goal of buying a home.
The odds of winning the $50,000 top prize in Bring the Heat are approximately 1 in 1,000,000.
.
• READ MORE: Langley Rotary clubs’ 50/50 draw nears $175,000 grand total with 10 days left to buy tickets
• READ MORE: Langley couple wins $1 million
Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.