Bring the Heat lottery ticket win means cool prize for Langley man

His $50,000 win earmarked for future home purchase

A Langley’s man summer just got a little nicer with some cold, hard cash in a lottery win.

Merrill Davies picked up a Bring the Heat scratch and win ticket at an east Surrey convenience store.

“I didn’t really jump up and down, I’m not that type of person,” says Davies. “[But] I made my ex look at it and my oldest daughter and they both freaked out.”

The win has him thinking about the future and his goal of buying a home.

The odds of winning the $50,000 top prize in Bring the Heat are approximately 1 in 1,000,000.

