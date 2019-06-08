British car club shining up classics for Chilliwack show

The Fraser Valley British Car Club’s annual show will move to the UFV campus on Caen Avenue this year, on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Progress file photo)

The Fraser Valley British Motor Club is very excited to again hold their car show.

The show will be on June 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the grounds of the University of the Fraser Valley in Chilliwack’s Canada Education Park. The car show is back after a year off, and organizers are hoping for plenty of support from car enthusiasts and collectors. Admission is free, but donations are being accepted, with the profits to benefit the Chilliwack Hospital Foundation.

Bruce Webster says the club is expecting about 125 entrants in the show, and adds there are some special entries people will be especially interested.

The oldest registered so far is a 1911 Ford. And they’ve made an exception to their rule that cars must be pre-1993, to allow a Dodge Viper HHR to be shows. There will also be vintage Rolls Royce, several vehicles from the 1920s and 1930s and everything from Austin to Zephyr, Ford to Ferrari.

Their new site at the UFV campus allows them to have more than 200 vehicles on the grass.

There is free parking but again donations to CHF are appreciated, Webster says. For those who want to avoid the drive, Chilliwack’s bus route number 1 stops right at the site (at lot 7).

Fraser Valley British Motor Club is a group of men and women that are enthusiasts of the British Motor Industry of the past. The club consists of a group of historians dedicated to preserving the automobiles and motor bikes that were manufactured many years ago in a distant country. Many members own and drive their classic vehicles; some are in the process of restoring a vehicle; some own and collect models; and others are members simply because they enjoy the friendship and information within the club and want to see history preserved.