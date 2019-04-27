Langley car collectors Trish McAuley and Adrian Moore share a true love of British sports cars, including her 1967 Triumph 12/50 sport convertible, and his 1967 Triumph Vitesse Mark I.

British motoring history on display Sunday

The 14th annual LAMB car show runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Langley Community Hall

By Monique Tamminga

Special to Langley Advance Times

.

Langley couple Trish McAuley and Adrian Moore fancy vintage British sports cars so much they have four.

The pair are partial to Triumphs, recently purchasing two – a 1967 Triumph Vitesse Mark I and a Triumph project car that is waiting its turn to be restored.

“The favourite part of owning these cars is the ease and fun of driving them,” said Trish who owns a baby blue 1967 Triumph 12/50 sport convertible.

Adrian has been driving his green 1976 Triumph TR6 since he bought it brand new in 1976.

Both are part of the Langley Area Mostly British Motoring (LAMB) Club, which is hosting the 14th annual St. George’s British Motoring Show at the Fort Langley Community Hall in Fort Langley, this coming Sunday, April 28, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

The show features more than 75 vehicles on display from various eras of British motoring.

Sponsored by Jaguar Land Rover Langley, the show will feature early Land Rovers from the Rover-Landers Club of B.C. and celebrate 60 years of the Mini, along with other marques of British motoring such as Austin, Morris, Jaguar, Rover, Cortina, Triumph, Morris, Rolls Royce, and many others.

In addition, there is a silent auction, vendors, and great British music to be enjoyed.

Trish and Adrian love the Fort Langley show and the people who come out to enjoy a little bit of British history.

“It’s always surprising to see so many people come out for the show rain or shine,” said Trish who is the club’s director of memberships.

“We get the opportunity to showcase our cars and the attendees get a chance to walk around and literally see the history of the British motor industry,” she added.

“For some, these cars are reminders of their youth when these were the cars they drove, while for others it gives them a chance to see cars that are not seen on the road every day.”

Proceeds from this year’s car show are going to the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s campaign for a new ER and MRI suite.

Adrian and Trish joined the LAMB club in 2012 to spend time with like-minded people who are interested in driving a piece of British history.

The club meets the second Thursday of every month at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre and there is no shortage of people wanting to join, said Trish, noting there are currently 92 members.

“The club offers the opportunity to go out and have fun driving these cars that were never built to last as long as they have or drive the distances that we as Canadians expect them to,” said Trish.

“Adrian does some of the maintenance of the cars, but we have met lots of wonderful people who know so much more and are more than willing to share their expertise and keeps the cars running, for some, better than when they left the factory,” she said. “Adrian describes himself as an amateur mechanic who enjoys a challenge.”

As far as Adrian and Trish are concerned, there is no better place to be a car enthusiast than Langley.

“We love to drive our cars through the Glen Valley area,” said Trish. “It’s so scenic and the roads cry out to be driven. Judging the number of cyclists we see, they feel the same way.

“Langley and the Fraser Valley are wonderful for getting off the main roads and driving through the countryside. We get a chance to enjoy our cars and the countryside. What more could you ask for?”

To find out more about Langley’s British car club, people can go online to www.lambcarclub.org.

