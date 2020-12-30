Brogan’s Diner serves 450 Christmas dinners to Langley community

A combination of dine-in and take-out meals were provided

Staff at Brogan’s Diner volunteered their time on Dec. 25, 2020 to help prepare and serve free Christmas dinner to those in need of a warm meal. (Brogan’s Diner/Facebook)

Brogan’s Diner served 453 dinners on Christmas Day to those who needed a warm meal.

Shannon Brogan, owner of the Langley City diner, estimates about 327 meals were made to go, while 126 dined-in.

“What a beautiful Christmas with different families,” she said. “We met a lot of new people.”

Staff at Brogan’s volunteered their time to prep and serve the Christmas Day meal. The team started serving at 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 25.

READ MORE: Brogan’s Diner serving up 500 free Christmas dinners to Langley community

Keith Brogan, Shannon’s husband, said one of his staff might have even saved a life.

“One of our volunteers was going around to people on the street and handing out meals and found a young man who was [overdosing],” he said.

Keith said the volunteer called for an ambulance.

“I was blown away when I heard,” he said.

Keith called the entire community event “an honour” to be a part of.

JD Farms donated all the turkey for the holiday meal and both Langley food banks went out to shop for all the fixings.

But it’s not just Christmas Day that the local business is lending a hand to those in need.

Brogan’s has a coat rack located outside its restaurant located at 20555 56th Ave. where those in need of some warmth can take a coat and those who have a coat to spare can donate one.

Also, the diner will be running its “Soup for the Soul” program all winter.

Those who need it can visit the restaurant for a warm cup of soup, sandwich and coffee.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsChristmasLangleyLangley City



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.