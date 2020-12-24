Brogan’s Diner serving up 500 free Christmas dinners to Langley community

Keith and Shannon Brogan outside of Brogan’s Diner stand in front of the “take a coat, leave a coat” display. The Langley City restaurant is preparing to serve about 500 Christmas dinners to those in the community in need of a warm meal on Christmas Day 2020. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)Keith and Shannon Brogan outside of Brogan’s Diner stand in front of the “take a coat, leave a coat” display. The Langley City restaurant is preparing to serve about 500 Christmas dinners to those in the community in need of a warm meal on Christmas Day 2020. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
If you’re in need of a warm meal or just some company on Christmas Day you’ll find it at Brogan’s Diner in Langley City.

“We just don’t want people to be in a lonely spot,” said owner Shannon Brogan.

Brogan and her team are preparing 500 dinners to giveaway on Christmas Day to anyone.

“It doesn’t just mean homeless,” she said, noting hearing stories of seniors in isolation and others in the community who have had a challenging year.

All of the staff at Brogan’s are volunteering their time during the meal distribution on Dec. 25 from 3 to 9 p.m.

JD Farms is donating all the turkey for the holiday meal and both Langley food banks have been out shopping for all the fixings.

“It warms my heart,” Brogan said about her staff and the community supporting her efforts.

But it’s not just on Christmas Day that the local business is lending a hand to those in need.

Brogan’s has a coat rack located outside its restaurant located at 20555 56th Ave. where those in need of some warmth can take a coat and those who have a coat to spare can donate one.

Also, the diner will be running its “Soup for the Soul” program all winter.

Those who need it can visit the restaurant for a warm cup of soup, sandwich and coffee.

“We’ll make sure people have something warm in their tummy,” Brogan said.

But Brogan’s has been met with challenges of its own this year.

“We’re down [around] 50 per cent, but we have an amazing community around us and we’re going to be just fine,” Brogan said, referring to the falloff of business at the restaurant.

Those in need who are interested in stopping by the diner on Christmas Day are welcome to take their meal-to-go, or enjoy it inside.

“We prepared Brogan’s really well… so people can be in their own little bubble,” Brogan assured.

“It’s very safe here now,” she added.

Keep up to date with the diner’s efforts by visiting them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Brogans-Diner-1515351061943661/.

“If you need a friend come and sit down here,” Brogan said.

Most Read