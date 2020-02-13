Paul Goldberg, executive director of Langley Senior Resources Society, accepted a $5,000 donation from Colin Harty and Darren and Shauna Sailer from Brookswood Denture Clinic. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Brookswood Denture Clinic donates $5,000 to Langley Senior Resources Society

Money will be put towards the society’s outreach support program

Representatives from Brookswood Denture Clinic paid Langley Senior Resources Society (LSRS) a visit on Wednesday afternoon to deliver a $5,000 donation.

Denturists Darren Sailer and Colin Harty, along with Sailer’s wife Shauna, donated funds from the clinic to LSRS because they wanted to support the needs of the community and help their clients outside of the clinic.

Paul Goldberg, executive director of LSRS, said funding was cut back earlier in the year, so the money will go to good use.

READ MORE: Seniors Resource Centre receives computer donation from CBM Lawyers

“It goes a long way with social worker support through our outreach program,” Goldberg explained. “It can help isolated seniors, transportation costs, volunteers, appointments, and even a service we offer that helps seniors fill our government forms.”

Sailer said they have made an annual donation to LSRS for the past seven years and hopes to continue to do so in the future.

