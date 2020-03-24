A family new to the Brookswood area has set up a community food bank to help their neighbours through the current economical climate. (Michelle Perreault/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Brookswood family opens community food bank on front lawn for neighbours

Perishable, non-perishable food items, as well as toiletries and books offered

A family new to the Brookswood area has set up a community food bank to help see their neighbours through the current climate that has forced businesses to close and layoff employees.

Michelle Perrault and her husband Cody Lew set up a food bank on the lawn of their property at 4039 205A St. in Langley to offer neighbours perishable and non-perishable food items, as well as toiletries and books during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: #Caremongering comes to Langley

“We’re a new family to the neighbourhood. We were going to create a community library… but we thought an immediate need would be non-perishable items,” said Perrault.

The mother of two said she hopes to help those with little to no income.

“If you are elderly or have any health issues or concerns about going out in public, or if your income has been affected by this pandemic please help yourself to anything,” she wrote in a social media post that shared the news of the new fixture on their lawn.

The family has been spreading the word about the community food bank through word of mouth and social media.

“The response has been really positive,” Perrault said. “People have been more than generous.”

READ MORE: Gabby's Country Cabaret visited by patron with confirmed case of COVID-19

The family has received messages of encouragement and thank-you from the community. They also noted that others have added to the supply.

The food bank has created a real sense of community, Perrault said.

Those in need of particular items are welcomed to leave a note with a list of supplies and Perrault said she and her husband will purchase those items and stock the retro-fitted community library turned food bank.

