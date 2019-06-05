Brookswood kicks off the season with 20th annual Summerfest

Brookswood Summerfest brings the community together with merchants, BBQ’s, and live entertainment

One-year-old Cadence Balfour decided to walk so the family doggies got a short ride in the stroller during Brookswood Summerfest.(Langley Advance Times Files)

Brookswood merchants knows how to kick off the summer season right.

They’re doing so this weekend, with their 20th annual Summerfest.

The event will sprawl across the neighbourhood this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with community members celebrating everything Brookswood has to offer.

“It’s huge,” cheered Emma Stewart, a member of the Brookswood Merchants Association. “Every year it gets bigger and bigger. There are more businesses than ever before.”

The bulk of Summerfest will take place at Brookswood Park where local merchants and entertainers will flock for fun in the sun.

Stewart described the area as “a whole spectacle” with shopping, kids games, live entertainment

Disney characters including Jasmine, Aladdin, and Cinderella will make an appearance alongside face painters and balloon animal artists.

Live music by Gino will liven the streets from 11 am to 3pm.

For more edible opportunities, Brennan’s Mens and Ladies Wear and Shoppers Drug Mart will be holding barbecues while Cedarbrook Bakery will be handing out free cookies.

Various businesses will also be offering treats like popcorn and cotton candy in front of their stores.

“It’s our way of fostering a sense of community,” Stewart explained. “Brookswood is unlike any other pocket of Langley. People really come out to support each other.”

Stewart also explained that the Merchants Association relies on donations to keep the Brookswood Summerfest going.

Anyone interested in helping the event continue is asked to visit www.brookswoodvillage.com or by stopping at their tent this Saturday.

