Wood in the Shed Hobbyists Darryl and Rona Schroeder help restore the Brookswood Little Free Library. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Brookswood library restored through community kindness

After years of wear and tear, residents of Brookswood are coming together to refurbish little free library

A worn and torn Little Free Library is being saved by the residents of Brookswood in a bout of overwhelming community spirit.

When Emily McGuire set up the cabinet three years ago to share books within the community, she had no idea it would take off in the way that it did.

“There’s always somebody at it. So many people use it – it’s become a meeting point for the community.”

Little Free Library is an organization that began 10 years ago as a way to encourage reading to those who may not have access to books while also bringing communities closer. With over 3,000 registered libraries, the idea is that anyone can borrow a book as long as they leave one in return.

The library quickly became a noticable feature in Brookswood, standing tall at 200th Street and 37A Avenue with its brightly painted door.

“Everyone takes care of it.” McGuire said. “They keep it stocked.”

READ MORE: Brookswood residents connect through Little Free Library

Rainy weather proved to be problematic for the wooden base, while frequent usage and even mishandling left the library in bad condition.

“A year ago, someone smashed the door. I tried to fix it best I could.” McGuire also explained that an unknown neighbour took the task of tightening the hinges on occasion, but it wasn’t enough to restore the local landmark to the way it once was.

McGuire opened a Facebook Group for the library when it was first established back in 2016. With 200 followers, she reached out to anyone that could help restore the scraped and faded structure.

Darryl and Rona Schroeder, local Wood in the Shed hobbyists agreed to help as soon as the call came.

“We got tagged on the facebook community page,” Rona explained. Out of the kindess of their hearts, the Schroeders began piecing a new frame back together.

The rebuild has since taken on a life of its own, with Dead Level Construction stepping in to install a pressure-treated pole so the library stays securely in place. Volunteers have also vowed to contribute new plexi-glass and joints that will make the cabinet more durable. A fresh paint job will then give the Brookswood library a completely fresh look.

McGuire said, since the library was removed, Facebook followers and door-knocking neighbours instantly voiced their concern. “When we took it down, I had to put a sign to explain where it went.”

Darryl Schroeder says this is a perfect example of small town community spirit in Langley. “People always say were growing so fast and getting too big, but…no! We’re not.”

There is no official date for the Brookswood Little Free Library to make its return, but residents are eagerly waiting to see the fruits of all the volunteers labor.

McGuire said she was overwhlemed by the amount of people who have not only embraced the little library, but stepped up when it needed help.

“I would like to say thank you. I feel humbled how everyone has loved and used and taken care of it. They have kept the library going.”

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Langley Relay for Life revamps, merges with Surrey event
Next story
VIDEO: $15-million fundraising goal for Langley hospital shattered this weekend

Just Posted

Sports briefs

TWU volleyball player to national team, Taekwondo at LEC, a Rams replay and Thunder take gold

Fort Langley father-son trio ‘tri’ to raise funds for cancer

Langley City hosts the 19th annual Tri-It Triathlon this Sunday morning at Al Anderson Memorial Pool

Brookswood library restored through community kindness

After years of wear and tear, residents of Brookswood are coming together to refurbish little free library

Fourth loss in a row for Junior Thunder lacrosse team

Last-minute comeback by Delta leads to defeat for Langley

Langley Relay for Life revamps, merges with Surrey event

The doubled event takes place Saturday at McLeod Athletic Park

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

Minister of Public Safety calls for coroner’s inquest into mysterious death of B.C. man

Ruled an overdose by Chilliwack RCMP, Corey Scherbey’s parents insist their son was murdered

New Surrey police report lays out 2021 start date, costs for new force

Document says force will ‘go live’ in April of 2021, operating costs expected to be $192.5M that year

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Mission RCMP officers help six-year-old celebrate his birthday

Austin Hall-Waters says police are his friends so he invited them to his party

Most Read