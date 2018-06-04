Brookswood merchants inject Langley village with family fun

For the 19th year running, the village of Brookswood will be abuzz with family-oriented fun this Saturday.

Upwards of a thousand people are expected to attend this year’s Brookswood Summerfest, being hosted in this Langley neighbourhood by the Brookswood Village Merchants association.

It’s a day once again jammed with fun and activities for all ages, especially families, said Emma Stewart, one of the organizers.

“Come on down, it’s a totally free family event.”

Realtor Leo Ronse, for instance, will once again be sponsoring a variety of activities in Brookswood Park, including a series of games, bouncy castles, and a slides. An obstacle course and mini golf are also being added to this year’s mix.

A number of home businesses will also be set up in the park, Stewart said, explaining that it’s one day a year, where for many of them they can set up shop and display their wares publicly.

While there’s lots planned in the park for the second year in a row, other activities are being offered around the village that day, as well.

For instance, guest can expect to see Scruffles the Clown making balloon animals, and all the businesses will be open – most offering discounts or Summerfest specials, Stewart noted.

There will again be food venues set up around the village, as well, with a barbecue planned at Brennan’s, while other businesses offering popcorn and treats by donation.

Any proceeds raised that day, Stewart explained, go back to the merchants association to cover costs such as the banners that are hanging from poles around the commercial core. But otherwise, the festivities are all free.

One of the anticipated hits this year will be the inclusion of a few popular character – Moana, Ariel, Superman, and Super Girl – who will be set up in different locations around the village this year.

They are expected to draw some “huge crowds,” said Stewart, who is a realtor with ReMax Treeland and who has been involved with organizing this event for the past three years. She has also organized the Night of Lights Christmas event the past two years.

Another new feature at the Brookswood Summerfest is the addition of a green screen set up at the Brookswood Library, where kids can inject themselves into different settings. And, the librarians will be hosting a huge book sale and offering facepainting.

“We keep getting bigger every year,” Stewart said, estimating that 500 to 600 people attended last year. Her goal, always anxious to grow things, is to shoot for 800 or 1,000 this time around.

Summerfest runs Saturday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in various locations around the village, which is concentrated in the area of 200th Street and 40th Avenue.

Bottomline, she said, “there’s tons of stuff going on, and it’s free.”