Butterflies set to soar once again at Krause Berry Farms

Bob Hunt and his son Nathaniel released a butterfly in memory of his mom and dad, Harry and Betty Hunt, at last year’s event. (Shannon Todd Booth/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Butterflies will once again take to the skies at Krause Berry Farms in an annual release to commemorate loved ones and raise funds for the Langley Hospice Society.

Shannon Todd Booth, communications manager for hospice, said 400 of the winged critters will be released for the sixth year in a row.

“We partner with the Langley Care Foundation and the Langley Lodge. With donations, the hospice society will be providing services to children and all the way up to seniors. We’ll also be offering support programs services which the public can access free of charge,” Todd Booth explained.

Each butterfly start’s its life at FlutterBuys – a Langley business that specializes in larvae kits, caterpillars, and release material – then is put up for temporary grabs at a cost of $25 before they are set free at Krause.

Todd Booth said hospice originally looked at constructing their own release space before realizing their ideal location already existed.

“We’ve kept a meaningful relationship with Krause – we’re so lucky we have a partner like them. People travel from outside the community just to visit and be part of it,” Todd Booth added.

The attraction these days for having the butterfly event at the berry farm, is all of the new vibrant plant life that has grown since the release’s conception.

“Butterflies really like it,” Todd Booth said, “they don’t fly off. They actually stick around because they’re hungry and attracted to all the bright colours.”

Though the day may bring forth some somber feelings for some, the mood is by no means dim. Bright coloured clothing is also encouraged to attract butterflies to individuals who want an up close encounter.

“This is a hospice event so we are clearly talking more about loved ones who passed away. It’s a holding space for people to remember loved ones,” Todd Booth explained.

Officially, the release takes place at 1:30 p.m. with a short program highlighting the significance of the day, but people are welcome to pick up the butterfly box and release it anytime between 12:30 to 3 p.m.

“Rather than a mass release, people can celebrate in their own way and find a space that may be more unique to them to do their own thing at their own time,” she added.

Face Painting, children’s crafts, and the usual Krause Berry fixtures like their waffle bar, winery, and u-pick will all be happening on Saturday, Aug. 10, which all makes for an exceptionally busy day.

Todd Booth said to arrive on time or even plan to be at the farm early, as lots tends to fill up so fast; many end up parking all along 248 Street.

Butterflies can be reserved online at www.langleyhospice.com/butterflyrelease or by calling Langley Hospice at 604-530-1115.

The society is just past the fifty percent mark for availability, but say there will be first-come-first-reserved butterflies, which people can purchase on the day.

“Even if you don’t have a butterfly or someone to release one for, just coming out for the day is worth the trip,” Todd Booth said.

Krause Berry Farms is located at 6179 248 Street.

