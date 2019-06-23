Langley Field Naturalists release butterfly brochure after success of bird booklet. (Langley Advance Times Files).

Butterfly brochure lands in Langley

Local field naturalists publish new guide after success of bird booklet

Butterflies in Langley has landed on local shelves to help budding naturalists identify which wings are which this summer.

Langley Field Naturalists (LFN) previously released the Birds in Langley brochure in 2017 to help birders of all skill levels spot local owls and fowl.

Lilianne Fuller is a member and publicist for LFN and said this brochure was also designed with everyone’s interests in mind.

“We decided that it must be for the general public,” Fuller explained. “No Latin names were included to encourage people to pick it up and just start looking.”

The three-fold gloss-print pamphlet includes 17 butterflies, two moths, and a Woolly Bear Caterpillar.

Fuller and local butterfly expert Al Green came up with the text while the design layout was done by graphic artist Emily Morton.

Filled with close-up images of each specific butterfly, every picture was taken and submitted by an LFN member.

“The idea is for people to go ‘I know that name!’ or ‘oh, I saw that one’,” Fuller stated.

Butterflies of Langley was created completely through volunteer support and printed with the help of a grant from the City of Langley.

Read more: Langley Field Naturalists bird brochure takes flight

After a special launch at the City of Langley Library on May 29 and a subsequent butterfly release in Douglas Park, the brochure too, was then released to the public.

“The brochure is available now in local elementary schools, local libraries, and in township recreation centres,” Fuller said.

The LFN can also be contacted to obtain their bird and butterfly brochures. People can either email langleyfieldnaturalists@shaw.ca or visit www.langleyfieldnaturalists.org for more information.

Fuller added that the LFN is not specifically a birding or butterfly club. “We are also offering nature walks for kids and the whole family to join in. We also focus on conservation.”

Langley Field Naturalists meet on the third Thursday of each month, September to June, and welcome new members.

Additional to the brochure, Fuller said the LFN’s message this year is not to kill dandelions.

“Butterflies make dandelions their home, so please don’t kill them. Think of them as little rays of sun for the butterflies.”

Read more: VIDEO: Langley's annual butterfly release

