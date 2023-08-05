Butterfly release aids in family’s grieving

Rowan Hawthorne, five, released a butterfly at Krause Berry Farms during last year’s butterfly release fundraiser for the Langley Hospice Society and Langley Lodge. (Black Press Media files) Several hundred butterflies will spread their wings and take flight for the first time in the gardens at the Otter area farm on Saturday, as a way to raise money for Langley Hospice Society and Langley Lodge and pay tribute to lost loved ones. (Special to The Star) A family released butterflies together at Krause Berry Farms last year. (Black Press Media files)

Losing a loved-one not only brings a profound family crisis but can shatter one’s core beliefs and expectations.

However, being in the company of compassionate souls helps to embrace life’s reality in a mindful way of its acceptance, believes Langley resident Jacquie Dew – who along with her grandchildren will be attending a butterfly release and fundraising next weekend.

The event is dedicated to remembering loved ones who have passed, and it’s being held next Saturday, Aug. 12 at Krause Berry Farms & Estate Winery.

“My grandchildren, including 12-year-old Julianna and 14-year-old Jack, lost four important people in their life in past few years,” Jacquie explained.

“Though they have coped well with their losses, I asked them to turn up to remember them in their prayers at the butterfly release event,” Grandma said, noting the children lost their two grandfathers, one cousin, and one uncle.

“My daughter and son-in-law were honest and sensitive in explaining the cause of deaths to their kids. This was unfolded to them in a gradual way, which helped the children to accept the reality without being hurt,” Jacquie elaborated.

She hopes that by taking the kids to this event they will have a chance to further reflect on their lose, but also focus on all they gained from their time with these family members.

“As the butterflies will be released at 1:30 p.m., I will speak to them to remember the departed souls in your thoughts, send love and prayers while releasing the butterflies,” said Jacquie.

She lost her husband last year, after a long battle with gall bladder cancer.

While she’s relieved he’s no longer suffering, Jacquie admitted this has not been easy. Langley Hospice Society has been integral in helping her deal with the emotional trauma of his passing and the various stages of grief that have followed.

Jacquie’s husband and one of the children’s uncle were admitted to hospice during their terminal illness and were given the “utmost care.”

“[The] hospice society is just an incredible organization, they were just like family,” she said, noting the support from hospice carried on well past their deaths.

” I took counselling after my husband’s death, it was very helpful. The group was very enlightening because you hear from people with similar experience, and one feels that one is not alone. They don’t charge for their counselling and have walking groups and offers holistic health-care services like yoga and others,” she said.

The upcoming butterfly release and fundraiser is jointly organized by and benefit two local organizations, Langley hospice and the Langley Lodge.

Hospice will allocate the funds to providing palliative and bereavement care and support to meet the growing needs of the children, teens adults, and families they serve. Meanwhile, Langley Care Foundation has its portion of money raised earmarked for enriching the lives of the residents served by Langley Lodge.

The butterfly release is an annual event, and hospice’s executive director Shannon Todd Booth noted around 400 butterflies are expected to be set free at promptly 1:30 p.m.

“There are many ways to remember loved one, like planting flower or saplings, and the butterfly release is one of them,” said Todd Booth, noting ritual and traditions are a common method used to aid in processing a loss and work through the grief.

Those interested in participating must pre-order a butterfly, although the general public can attend and watch without charge.

In addition to the actual release of butterflies on Saturday, event organizers have also arranged kids activities onsite such as live entertainment, crafts and activities, and facepainting.

Todd Booth offered a suggestion for attendees wishing to attract butterflies on the day of the release.

“We recommend visitors to wear bright colours, which attract butterflies to sit around them.”

These butterflies are $25 each and can be pre-ordered online at www.langleyhospice.ca or by phone at 604-530-1115. Only a few butterflies will be available onsite on event day, beginning at 11 a.m. – on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Krause Berry Farms is located at 6179 248th St. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Not everyone has a special reason to release the butterfly, said Todd Booth. Some simply attend to support the organizations or share in “the emotion and togetherness of the butterfly release event.”

