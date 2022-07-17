Butterfly release aids Langley Hospice, Langley Lodge

Both socities will benefit from the Aug. 6 event

The Butterfly Release and Fundraiser takes place at Krause Berry Farms on Saturday, Aug. 6 in support of Langley Hospice Society and Langley Lodge. Butterflies are $25 each, but numbers are limited. Anyone who would like to release a butterfly is encouraged to reserve one. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A charity butterfly release fundraiser will return this year in Langley after two years of COVID cancellations.

Butterflies will be set free at the event to raise money for the Langley Hospice Society and Langley Lodge on Monday, Aug. 6, at Krause Berry Farms & Estate Winery.

“I can’t believe we actually get to do it in person again!” said Shannon Todd Booth, the acting executive director of Langley Hospice Society.

Like many public events, the annual butterfly release has been put on hold. Although it is an outdoor event, even last year the Hospice and Lodge wanted to be safe and didn’t hold the event, Todd Booth said.

“We’re excited just to be able to welcome folks back in person,” she said.

People who want to release butterflies are able to pre-order now. It costs $25 to release a butterfly, but people can also attend the fundraiser without donating to release one of the colourful insects.

The event takes place from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the day. The butterflies will be released promptly at 1:30 p.m.

To pre-order, visit www.langleyhospice.ca/events/butterfly-release or contact the hospice society at 604-5301-1115 or info@langleyhospice.ca, or contact Langley Lodge at 604-532-4207 or foundation@langleylodge.org.

READ ALSO: Langley’s new hospice set to open its doors

READ ALSO: Langley volunteers extraordinaire lauded

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangleyLangley Hospice Society