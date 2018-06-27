The fifth annual Butterfly Release fundraiser in support of Langley Hospice Society and Langley Lodge will take place on Saturday, July 7 at Krause Berry Farms. Submitted photo

Butterfly Release returns for fifth year

Annual fundraiser at Krause Berry Farm supports Langley Hospice Society, Langley Lodge

The 5th annual Butterfly Release in support of the Langley Hospice Society and Langley Lodge returns to Krause Berry Farms and Estate Winery next weekend.

The popular fundraiser happens Saturday, July 7, with members of the public invited to stop by the berry farm at 6179 248 St. between 12:30 and 3 p.m.

This annual fundraising event attracts hundreds of guests who participate in a poignant celebration that will see more than 500 painted lady butterflies released in the gardens at Krause Berry Farms.

Butterflies are released by all ages, in honour of loved ones, both in celebration and in memory.

In addition to the spectacular butterflies in flight, the family-friendly event will include musical entertainment, children’s crafts and activities, face painting, and everything else Krause Berry Farms has to offer with their wine tasting room, waffle bar, café and market place.

The Butterfly Release happens promptly at 1:30 p.m., but organizers recommend that guests arrive early to secure parking.

With a limited number of butterflies available, for those who want to participate in the actual release, they suggest pre-ordering online at www.langleyhospice.com/butterflyrelease2018.

There will also be a very limited number of butterflies available at Krause Berry Farms on event day, beginning at 11 a.m.

The butterflies are available for $25 each. Funds raised will benefit two important Langley organizations, the Langley Hospice Society — www.langleyhospice.com — who provide palliative and bereavement care and support to the individuals and families they serve, and the Langley Care Foundation, that enriches the lives of the elderly served by the Langley Lodge — www.langleylodge.org.

