CALENDAR: Langley groups meeting

Community happenings around Langley:

The Rockin’ Red Hats, Langley is accepting new members. Red Hats is a playgroup for active senior women (65-plus) to make new friends and get together with other active senior women for fun and friendship. Some of our activities are dinners, theater, walks, cards, craft fairs and more. Call Trish, 604-427-4366.

Are you a man who’s Gay, Bi-sexual or just not sure? Hominum Fraser Valley is an informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. We meet on the last Monday of every month. If you’d like an invitation or more information, call Art, 604-477-9553 or email aapearson@shaw.ca.

