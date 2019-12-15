CALENDAR: Skate with Santa charity event and list of all public skates in Langley

The Schreder Brothers Real Estate Group and The Ingram Mortgage Team are returning once again to host the eighth annual Skate with Santa Charity Hockey Game in support of Sources Langley Food Bank. (Langley Advance Times files)

Lacing up skates and hitting a community ice rink is a holiday favourite for many families, and there is no shortage of opportunities in Langley to get some ice time – some even with jolly old St. Nick, but one skate in particular will get you ice time with the man in red all while supporting a good cause.

The Schreder Brothers Real Estate Group and The Ingram Mortgage Team are returning once again to host the eighth annual Skate with Santa Charity Hockey Game in support of Sources Langley Food Bank.

The free event organized by Jeff Ingram and brothers Cory and James Schreder, raises funds and non-perishable food items for the local food bank.

“It’s rewarding. It feels good, and its a good opportunity for us to give back,” said Cory. “The food bank needs our support all year around, but this time more than ever.”

The event will take place Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex (16555 Fraser Hwy.) from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The charity skate will include a colouring contest, photo booth, raffle, pizza and refreshments.

“It initially started as an opportunity to get our friends and family together,” said Cory.

Since it began the charity skate has raised over $40,000 for the food bank and thousands of pounds of food, according to Cory.

The event will begin with a skate with Santa until 11:30 a.m., after which time the hockey rivals will lace up to go head to head.

Team Ingram is currently leading the series 4-3.

Organizers are currently looking for items that can be donated towards the raffle. For complete details and contact information visit www.facebook.com/events/2492179494164099.

Also, there are numerous public skate events scheduled at the Aldergrove Community Centre, George Preston Recreation Centre and the Langley Sportplex in December and January.

Some public skates have themes, like jersey day, a snowflake skate and a superhero skate. Some even have Santa scheduled to make an appearance. Click through the dates for complete details of all the events.

