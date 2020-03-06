People have collected thousands of kilograms of trash in previous Clean Up Langley Day events. (Township of Langley)

Call for volunteers for Clean Up Langley Day

Thousands of kilograms of waste have been picked up in past years

Over the past nine years, volunteers have removed 14,500 kg of waste – the equivalent weight of seven rhinoceroses – from the Township of Langley’s streets, parks, creeks, and trails, thanks to an annual event that truly makes a difference.

Clean Up Langley Day is once again inviting the public to come out and make their community sparkle and shine by pitching in to collect litter during the 2020 event, which will be held by the Township on Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Clean Up Langley Day is a great opportunity to get together with your family, neighbours, or co-workers – and even meet some new friends – while beautifying your community,” said solid waste coordinator Lovena Morton.

Cleanups can take 30 minutes to a few hours and are held in locations throughout the Township. Participants can choose to work in a specific neighbourhood or park and cleanups take place rain or shine.

Hosts are also being sought to lead cleanup crews. With support from the Township, hosts will manage volunteer welcome stations, hand out supplies, outline safety guidelines, suggest cleanup routes, and place the garbage gathered out for collection.

“Hosting a cleanup is easier and more fun than you think,” Morton said. “You get to spend quality time outdoors, help nip litter in the bud, and inspire others to take on cleanup initiatives regularly.”

Those who would like to get involved can register at tol.ca/cleanup and sign up to join an existing cleanup group or start a new one. All necessary supplies, including gloves, safety vests, garbage bags, and garbage pickers, will be provided by the Township to those who register by Friday, April 17. Garbage collected will be picked up by Sierra Waste.

Morton noted that, while the Township is pleased to present Clean Up Langley Day and appreciates everyone who helps out at the annual event, the litter collected should not be there in the first place.

“Whether it’s recycling, dog waste, organics, or garbage, there are many places throughout the community where items can be properly deposited,” she said. “We hope that people help keep the Township clean throughout the year by putting waste in its place.”

Community members can learn more about Clean Up Langley Day by visiting tol.ca/cleanup, emailing adopt@tol.ca, or calling 604-532-7300.

To learn more about sustainability initiatives in the Township and for other ways to help keep the environment healthy all year long, visit tol.ca/sustainability.

