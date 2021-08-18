This Saturday, Aug. 21, volunteers are invited to a clean-up of the Nicomekl River floodplain from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. All ages are welcome, but please register in advance buy emailing restoration@leps.bc.ca. (Black Press file)

Call for volunteers for Nicomekl River cleanup on Saturday in Langley City

Remove trash and debris to keep it from washing into the salmon-bearing stream

This Saturday, Aug. 21, the Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) Eco Crew, in partnership with the Nicomekl Enhancement Society, will host a clean-up of the Nicomekl River floodplain in Langley City.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., members of the public are invited to join in the clean-up.

All ages are welcome, said Nichole Marples, LEPS executive director.

“The clean-up is a great opportunity to remove trash and debris from washing into this salmon-bearing stream, get a little dirty, and contribute to a cleaner, healthier community,” Marples elaborated.

Work gloves, litter pickers and trash bags will be provided.

Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy, closed toed shoes or rubber boots, and clothing that can get dirty.

Meet at the parking lot at the Nicomekl River crossing on 203rd St. between 50th and 52nd Avenues.

“Please take pride in your community, meet new people, and join us this year’s Nicomekl River clean-up,” Marples said.

Those interested are asked to please RSVP for planning purposes, by emailing restoration@leps.bc.ca.

