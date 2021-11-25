William Bush, 5, used a pickup tool to drop trash into a bag held by his dad, Jon, during a June 2021 community cleanup event that started at the historic Fort Langley CN train station. Volunteers are wanted for a Saturday, Dec. 4 effort. (Langley Advance Times file)

Call for volunteers to tidy up and decorate historic CN train station in Fort Langley

Saturday, Dec. 4 event organized by Your Local Community

Here’s a good deed that will benefit more than one party.

Volunteers are needed to spruce up the historic CN Rail station in Fort Langley at 23245 Mavis Ave. which is operated by the Langley Heritage Society

Between 10 am – 2 pm on Saturday, Dec 4, join in decorating the train station for Christmas, or help be part of cleaning up litter.

Supplies and refreshments will be provided, and for each person who shows up to help out, $2 will be donated to the local food bank.

Register online at yourlocalcommunity.ca to participate.

READ ALSO: Keeping it tidy: Fort Langley man urges residents to take a cleanup pledge

Fort Langley resident Bryan Miller established Your Local Community to bring like-minded people together to take the “pick up pledge” and commit to binning litter when they see it.

Miller hopes to encourage people to form garbage and graffiti clean-up groups who make regular sweeps of their community to keep it clean. 

READ ALSO: In four hours, 400 lbs. of litter collected in Fort Langley community cleanup

In June, the first cleanup organized by Your Local Community and the Langley Heritage Society, which operates the historic CN Rail train station at Mavis Avenue and Glover Road, collected 400 ponds of trash in the area around the train station and surrounding neighbourhoods.

