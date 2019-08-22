Call put out to feature local artists

Lynne Bradford’s work is currently being showcased through the Foyer Works program at Langley Centennial Museum. (Kobi Christian/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Centennial Museum has put out a call to local artists for its Foyer Art Program – inviting anyone interested to submit photographs of recent artwork, in any medium, for consideration in the upcoming 2020 showings.

The program offers artists the opportunity to exhibit their artwork in the foyer space available at the Centennial Museum.

The location, 9135 King Street in Fort Langley, can accommodate between three and ten pieces of artwork – depending on the size of the pieces. The site is best suited to exhibit two-dimensional artwork, although three-dimensional work may be considered.

Although preference will be given to local Langley artists, the program is open to artists from across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. The museum plans to display the artists’ works in two-month time slots throughout the year.

Museum Curator Kobi Christian said the annual opportunity is always anticipated by both the museum staff and local art enthusiasts.

Read More: Museum explores Langley’s living languages

“We are always amazed by the work that comes forward from the community,” said Christian, “and I’m sure that will continue with 2020’s applicants. The program allows artists to gain some experience exhibiting their work, and gives the museum the chance to showcase local talent.”

Lynne Bradford is the local featured artist who’s work is currently on display from August to October through the Foyer program. Her seven pieces, all ranging in size, contain various ocean-scapes and marine life.

Christian encouraged artists to come by the museum for an entry form, or to download one from the museum’s website at www.museum.tol.ca.

Applications will be accepted by mail, email, or drop-off at the museum. The submission deadline for applications is the end of day on Friday, November 15, 2019.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________