Lynne Bradford’s work is currently being showcased through the Foyer Works program at Langley Centennial Museum. (Kobi Christian/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Call put out to feature local artists

Submissions are open for Langley Centennial Museum’s Foyer Art Program

The Langley Centennial Museum has put out a call to local artists for its Foyer Art Program – inviting anyone interested to submit photographs of recent artwork, in any medium, for consideration in the upcoming 2020 showings.

The program offers artists the opportunity to exhibit their artwork in the foyer space available at the Centennial Museum.

The location, 9135 King Street in Fort Langley, can accommodate between three and ten pieces of artwork – depending on the size of the pieces. The site is best suited to exhibit two-dimensional artwork, although three-dimensional work may be considered.

Although preference will be given to local Langley artists, the program is open to artists from across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. The museum plans to display the artists’ works in two-month time slots throughout the year.

Museum Curator Kobi Christian said the annual opportunity is always anticipated by both the museum staff and local art enthusiasts.

Read More: Museum explores Langley’s living languages

“We are always amazed by the work that comes forward from the community,” said Christian, “and I’m sure that will continue with 2020’s applicants. The program allows artists to gain some experience exhibiting their work, and gives the museum the chance to showcase local talent.”

Lynne Bradford is the local featured artist who’s work is currently on display from August to October through the Foyer program. Her seven pieces, all ranging in size, contain various ocean-scapes and marine life.

Christian encouraged artists to come by the museum for an entry form, or to download one from the museum’s website at www.museum.tol.ca.

Applications will be accepted by mail, email, or drop-off at the museum. The submission deadline for applications is the end of day on Friday, November 15, 2019.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Just Posted

Mural for Aldergrove murder victim remains as Freshco renovates

Kyle ‘Newbie’ Marud’s unsolved 2007 murder, still on the minds Aldergrove residents

Orangeville takes lead in best-of-five Minto finals at LEC

The Northmen made the most of the Shamrocks’ penalties

Man wanted for crimes in Saskatchewan turns himself in

Elio Schiaroli, wanted for sex assault and more, was spotted in Abbotsford

Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

Back to school surprise in store for Aldergrove’s Kinsmen complex

Coalition of community groups seek school supplies for kids in need

Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

China has accused Canada of meddling in its affairs

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Police identify suspect in alleged thefts from distracted West Vancouver seniors

Two women say their wallets were stolen

Kelly Ellard gets day parole extended for six more months

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

Impaired driving charge laid in 2018 crash in Delta that killed teen

Olivia Malcolm and her 20-year-old friend were standing behind their vehicle when they were hit by a car

B.C. hockey player excited to join Humboldt Broncos

Defenceman Sebastien Archambault played last two seasons with Junior B Sicamous Eagles.

Huawei executive’s defence team alleges Canadians were ‘agents’ of the FBI

eng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Canada and China

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

Most Read