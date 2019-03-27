Aldergrove Fair Committee seeks input from fair-goers on what might make this year’s celebration more amazing. (Kurt Langmann photo)

Calling all fair-goers: ‘What makes a great Fair?’

Aldergrove Fair Committee seeks input from the community, specifically millenials

Aldergrove Fair Committee is seeking input from fair-goers – young and old – on what might make this year’s 107th celebration that much more amazing.

Director of the committee, Mike Robinson, is tasking Aldergrove millennials in particular with the job.

“Each year we choose things that seem amazing and with the help of lots of people, work on making them happen,” Robinson said.

“The problem is that we are guessing what younger people would like to see – to fix that problem we are asking millennials for their input through two mechanisms: Instagram and Twitter.”

This year’s Fair will pay homage to the anniversary of “the most dramatic scientific achievement of the twentieth century,” the 1959 moon landing, Robinson said.

“And the least we can do is get up-to-date with our technology,” Robinson remarked.

Responders can chose between four example rides shown in a picture the director provided to The Aldergrove Star.

“What makes a great Fair?” The director queried.

Alternatively, people can attend the Fair’s committee meetings in person and have their say.

“The meetings are very open and relaxed,” Robinson explained.

They take place at Coghlan Hall the first Wednesday of every month from 7 to 9 p.m. A larger open house committee meeting will occur April 3 at the hall. All are welcome.

Locals can share their input at aldergrovefair on Twitter and aldergrovefair on Instagram, or learn more about the yearly celebration at https://aldergrovefair.ca.

 

The four ride options the Fair director is asking the public to choose from for this year’s event. (Submitted photo)

