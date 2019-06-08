The Fort Canoe and Kayak Club takes girls only for a paddle on the Fraser River Friday, June 4th(Fort Canoe and Kayak Club/Special to the Langley Advance Times).

Calling all girls to paddle the Fraser

Fort Canoe and Kayak club hosts all girls paddle day

Any girls looking to dip their toes in the sport of recreational paddling — or still try while staying completely dry — will have their chance this Friday.

Fort Canoe and Kayak Club (FCKC) is hosting their annual All Girls’ Paddle Day, giving gals of all ages the opportunity to have the Fraser River all to themselves.

“We’ve held two of these events in the past and they do get quite popular,” explained FCKC Commodore, Inga Kruse. “We’re really looking to try and get more girls into the sport — anyone who might not know what kayaking is or just haven’t had the opportunity to try.”

The non-profit group has been launching from Fort Langley for 20 years, helping both men and women from age 8 to 80 get a feel for the water and what paddle sports are all about.

“Paddling is so unique,” Kruse said. “It’s not rowing — they go backward and we go forward. We do races, regatta, and sprint programs.”

Read More: Fort Canoe Kayak Club goes for gold

Though this girls’ event will be far from high speed races, Kruse said it’s still an important day to provide a space for those stepping out of their comfort zone.

“The water is a great equalizer. But for ones like younger teens who just want to be themselves, it’s great not having to compete with the boys.”

“It’s more comfy because it’s for beginners. Equipment is all supplied and the atmosphere is not at all intimidating. Alumni will be there to help out.”

Fort Canoe and Kayak’s All Girls’ Paddle Day goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14th. Girls nine and over are welcome to attend.

The club paddles from the water sport dock in Fort Langley across from lelem cafe.

The fee is $20 per paddler while registration can be done at www.fortcanoekayak.ca

