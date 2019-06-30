Calling all Langley adventurers for hikes and swims

Rolley Lake is one of four hike and swim adventures planned for Langley youth this summer. (Langley Advance Times Files)

Langley youth are invited to join in on four day-trips across the Lower Mainland this summer.

Outings are planned and facilitated by Langley City staff on every-other Wednesday of July and August. The Youth Adventure Club is open to eager adventurers going in to grade 6 to 12.

Rebecca Gannon-Snow, youth recreation leader at Timms Community Centre, said the club is a perfect chance for kids to see brand new sights.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet new people and explore the Lower Mainland. For a lot of kids, this is their first or second time exploring the trails and getting out to these locations.”

The program is still in it’s infancy, only having been in operation for the past couple of years. Gannon-Snow said the costs have been kept low so everyone has the chance to attend.

“Admission is $20 per person which includes supervision and the cost of transportation,” Gannon-Snow explained. “There is a maximum of eight spots and we need five to make it [outing] happen. If there are more, then we will look into renting another vehicle.”

The first outing takes kids for a walk around the sea wall in Stanley Park and swimming at Second Beach on July 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The second adventure is out at Buntzen Lake for a 10 km hike and swim on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A full beach day at Albert Dyck Lake will be the third on August 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rolley Lake will round out the summer with a light hike and swim on August 21, also from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gannon-Snow said participants can join in as many of the four outings as they wish.

Pre-registration is required for youth to attend. Youth Adventure Club registration can be completed at the Timms Community Centre reception, by calling Gannon-Snow at 604.514.2999, or emailing youth@langleycity.ca.

Drop-off and pick up for the adventures is also at Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Crescent.

Participants are encouraged to bring a packed lunch, snacks, plenty of water, sunscreen, a bathing suit, towel, comfortable clothing, and proper footwear to each to the adventures.

“It’s a great way to keep kids active and out of the house throughout the summer break,” Gannon-Snow said.

