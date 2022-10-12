White Rock Zombie Walk will be held by UNITI on Halloween weekend. For those who would like to have their zombie makeup done, the service will be offered, by donation, on site. (UNITI poster – art by Kevin Moore)

Calling the undead for White Rock Zombie Walk Oct. 30

UNITI-sponsored waterfront event will be accessible and open to all

The spooky season will be in full-force the last weekend of October as White Rock’s Zombie Walk haunts the waterfront.

Hosted by UNITI, the event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial Park (14970 Marine Dr.). Dress as you’d like, whether that be in full, head-to-toe zombie attire or simply come as you are.

But, prizes will be awarded for the best costume.

If zombie makeup is not your forte, don’t fret because a station with makeup artists will be available by donation for those who need a bit of help in their transformation into the flesh-eating creatures.

Even the undead have etiquette, which is why no touching is permitted between the zombies and other members of the public.

The event will include music to help set the mood as well as other forms of entertainment. The Zombie Walk is accessible for all people and is free.

CARES invite people to meet shelter cats

