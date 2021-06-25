Canada Day happenings in Langley, Aldergrove extends parade route

Volunteer Mike Robinson prepared for the Canada Day parade, set to begin at Aldergrove Community Secondary on Thursday, July 1. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Most Canada Day events in Langley will take place virtually, but one popular celebration will return to the streets this year.

Organizers of the Aldergrove Canada Day Parade have increased the length of the route and are ready to welcome the community to this year’s celebration on July 1 at 9:30 a.m. – under a new “COVID-19 format”

The Aldergrove Agricultural Fair and Festival Association have created a new route, more than six kilometres long, to allow for additional room for physical distancing.

Traditionally the parade has been about a half a mile.

“To watch the parade, please stay safe by keeping to the sidewalks,” one organizer, Karen Long, advised.

“There is over 40,000 feet of sidewalk along the route, so with our normal crowd of 5,000 spectators, that works out at over eight feet of space per person so there is lots of room for ‘physical distancing’ for everyone.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: O’Toole against cancelling Canada Day; ministers, NDP say it’s time for reflection

Despite the event taking place outdoors organizers are still recommending attendees wear face masks.

The celebration will be lead by a Township of Langley Firefighter’s Charitable Society fire truck. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Aldergrove Community Secondary School and then travel west along 29th Avenue, continue east along 32nd Avenue to Station Road, then south to 28th Avenue and west to 272nd Street before returning onto 29th Avenue.

For those looking to mark Canada Day from home the Township of Langley is hosting a virtual celebration.

The online event, hosted by 22-year-old country singer-songwriter Cambree Lovesy, will include a concert with West Coast Celtic roots band Tiller’s Folly and 20-year-old RnB songstress Glisha.

Starting June 28 families can explore their neighbourhood with a Canada Day scavenger hunt, or discover the Township’s history with the Heritage Hero Challenge.

READ MORE: Canada Day parade in Aldergrove set to go ahead

To participate families are asked to download the free Actionbound scavenger hunt app, where explorers will find instruction details on how to complete the hunt.

For more information about the scavenger hunt and links to the Heritage Hero Challenge, peopel can visit www.tol.ca/canadaday.

The Township is also encouraging the community to support local.

They ask businesses use to showcase how they are marking Canada’s birthday on social media.

“If it’s decorating an office or storefront or offering Canada-themed products or restaurant menu items, your business can let people in the Township know by sharing what you’re doing on social media using the hashtag #LocalLangleyCanadaDay.”

Canada Day is a great time to support and buy local. Look for the hashtag #LocalLangleyCanadaDay to find out what local businesses are doing to mark Canada Day in our community. Find out more at https://t.co/yUKgM6ut2r pic.twitter.com/Wrqyr3d15f — Township of Langley (@LangleyTownship) June 18, 2021

Langley can also exercise its creative side by participating in Canada-themed crafts, games, reading and recipes available online July 1.

The Aldergrove Community Association, in partnership with the Aldergrove Fair Society and 7-Eleven, are holding a Canada Day 2021 colouring contest. Aldergrove residents of all ages are invited to draw, colour, paint a picture, or create a piece of art of their favourite spot in Aldergrove.

All entries should be submitted to the front counter staff at at 7-Eleven Aldergrove located at 27211 Fraser Hwy. Entries will be displayed in-store for the community to cast a vote.

Artwork must be entered no later than Friday, June 25th at 9 p.m. – in exchange, participants will receive a coupon for a free drink. Artwork must be no larger than a legal size (8.5 x 14) sheet.

Those in the 17 and under age category will have an opportunity to win a gift card to a local business. The winner in the 18-plus category will receive a gift card to Bob’s Bar and Grill. The grand prize winner will receive a gift basket from 7-Eleven.

For more information about the contest and a complete list of rules email aldergrovecommunityassociation@outlook.com.

Meanwhile, City of Langley typically celebrates Community Day during the third week of June; however, this year’s celebrations have been postponed until September.

To learn about activities offered by Government of Canada and how communities across the country are marking July 1, visit www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/canada-day.html.

Canada DayLangley