Canada Day lineup in the Langleys

Aldergrove, Fort Langley, and Willoughby will show their true Canadian colours this weekend

A local tradition returns again this year, celebrating Canada Day bright and early on July 1 through the main drag of town.

Aldergrove’s parade, which has grown from a 1980s festival days procession to the only Canada Day Celebration Parade in all of the Langley Township.

Its route travels down Fraser Highway, from its intersection with Old Yale Road to 273rd Street, with elaborate floats of all kinds showcasing community and corporate groups.

At 9:45 a.m., the parade will commence and accommodate representatives from the Langley Township, including Mayor Jack Froese.

Its procession will begin with historic Canadian military vehicles, parade organizer Mike Robinson said.

“One is a TLAV, which stands for tracked light armoured vehicle – which was once in action in Afghanistan,” Robinson explained.

Viewers who line on either side of the street can also expect to see Aldergrove’s Infinity Cheer squad perform stunts and tricks.

Towards the end of the parade Miss Gladys, a NASA employee during the 1969 moon landing, will top the Aldergrove Fair float with astronaut Aldy in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first steps on the moon.

The parade is the only Canada Day parade in the Lower Mainland – outside of the one held annually in downtown Vancouver, and is organized by an Aldergrove Fair and Festival sub-committee.

Fort Langley festivities

In the rest of Langley Township, neighbourhoods, including Willoughby and Fort Langley will ring Canada Day with an entire program worth of family-friendly activities.

At Langley Centennial Museum, beginning at 11 a.m. festivities will get underway – many highlighting local culture.

On the main stage, various acts, including magicians and dancers, will entertain the celebratory crowds throughout the day.

Interactive workshops will also be held at the museum, including beadwork demonstrations by Helen Carr starting at 11 and 11:45 a.m.

A Canada Day cake (donated by Save-On-Foods) will be sliced and served at the museum’s entrance at 12:45 p.m.

Kids can even learn to juggle with performer Mike Battie at 1 p.m.

The museum’s Canada Day celebrations will wrap up at 4:45 p.m.

Willoughby celebrates Canada Day

At Willoughby Community Park, located at the 7700-block of 202A Street (adjacent to Langley Events Centre) families can enjoy a whole host of goings on.

Though the official Canada Day ceremony will start at 2 p.m., live musical performances and entertainment will take centre stage at various times, starting at 11:15 a.m.

Science World demonstrators will wow both young and old with unique discoveries at 1:15 p.m.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo will showcase unique animal species for spectators at around 2:30 p.m.

A spray park, playground, food trucks, and a Kids’ Zone will keep youngsters busy with facepainting, arts and crafts, games, and inflatables.

The celebrations will end after a 5:15 p.m. performance by Kunda African Culture Music & Dance from the Sunshine Coast.