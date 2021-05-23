Canada Day parade will make it’s way through Aldergrove this year

Participants can now sign up and enter their floats

Aldergrove Canada Day parade took place in 2020 with COVID protocols in place. (Aldergrove Star files)

Aldergrove’s Canada Day parade is so far set for July 1 – the Aldergrove Fair Days committee is now inviting people to participate and enter their floats.

The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. under a new COVID-19 format; the route is more than six kilometres long in attempts to provide plenty of space to keep physically distanced.

Organizer Karen Long said, traditionally, Aldergrove parades have been slow moving and short – about half a mile and half an hour.

“This year, Aldergrove’s Canada Day parade will be eight times longer and will loop around Aldergrove,” Long said.

Said said people can think of it as the parade coming to them instead of needing to get to the parade.

To watch the parade, organizers are asking people to stay safe.

“There is over 40,000 ft of sidewalk along the route, so with our normal crowd of 5,000 spectators, that works out at over eight feet of space per person – so there is lots of room for physical distancing for everyone,” Long noted.

Masks are strongly recommended while lots of red – whether be it clothes, ribbons or flags – to celebrate Canada.

The Parade will be led by the Township of Langley Charitable Firefighter’s Fire Truck and will travel west along 29th Avenue, starting at Aldergrove Community Secondary, then east along 32nd Avenue to Station Road, south to 28th Avenue, west to 272nd Street, and jog back onto 29th Avenue.

Of course, Long said plans are subject to change based on COVID-19 restrictions and provincial health guidelines.

Until the last day of June, people can find more information at aldergrovefair.ca/parades/canada-day-parade or fill out an entry form at canadaparade.ca/pdf/CanadaParadeEntryForm2020.pdf.

