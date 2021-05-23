Aldergrove Canada Day parade took place in 2020 with COVID protocols in place. (Aldergrove Star files)

Aldergrove Canada Day parade took place in 2020 with COVID protocols in place. (Aldergrove Star files)

Canada Day parade will make it’s way through Aldergrove this year

Participants can now sign up and enter their floats

Aldergrove’s Canada Day parade is so far set for July 1 – the Aldergrove Fair Days committee is now inviting people to participate and enter their floats.

The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. under a new COVID-19 format; the route is more than six kilometres long in attempts to provide plenty of space to keep physically distanced.

Organizer Karen Long said, traditionally, Aldergrove parades have been slow moving and short – about half a mile and half an hour.

“This year, Aldergrove’s Canada Day parade will be eight times longer and will loop around Aldergrove,” Long said.

Said said people can think of it as the parade coming to them instead of needing to get to the parade.

READ MORE: This year’s Canada Day parade in Aldergrove unlike any before due to COVID-19

To watch the parade, organizers are asking people to stay safe.

“There is over 40,000 ft of sidewalk along the route, so with our normal crowd of 5,000 spectators, that works out at over eight feet of space per person – so there is lots of room for physical distancing for everyone,” Long noted.

Masks are strongly recommended while lots of red – whether be it clothes, ribbons or flags – to celebrate Canada.

The Parade will be led by the Township of Langley Charitable Firefighter’s Fire Truck and will travel west along 29th Avenue, starting at Aldergrove Community Secondary, then east along 32nd Avenue to Station Road, south to 28th Avenue, west to 272nd Street, and jog back onto 29th Avenue.

Of course, Long said plans are subject to change based on COVID-19 restrictions and provincial health guidelines.

Until the last day of June, people can find more information at aldergrovefair.ca/parades/canada-day-parade or fill out an entry form at canadaparade.ca/pdf/CanadaParadeEntryForm2020.pdf.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveCanada DayParade

Previous story
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Just Posted

Aldergrove Canada Day parade took place in 2020 with COVID protocols in place. (Aldergrove Star files)
Canada Day parade will make it’s way through Aldergrove this year

Participants can now sign up and enter their floats

Spring is when many municipalities start doing pothole repairs. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley woman wonders about road repairs and rough driving

A local resident has some questions on pothole patching

Laurelle Oldford-Down stripped down to celebrate World Naked Gardening Day at Arts Nursery. (Arts Nursery/Facebook)
VIDEO: Local nursery strips down for World Naked Gardening Day

Arts Nursery released weekly videos on social media

Each month, we are asking Langley’s elected officials to weigh in on an issue of concern to local residents. They are given a deadline and invited to respond with a maximum 250 words on the matter. This time, each member of Langley City council was invited to respond to this question.
AT YOUR SERVICE: City council weighs in on supervised consumption sites

Q&A: Langley City council members given first chance to address the community on a key local issue

One letter writer says she’s glad she doesn’t live in Brookswood, next to “noise” makers. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: COVID bangers not respecting neighbour’s rights

‘So glad I don’t live next door’

Captain Angus Essenhigh , left, , Commodore Steve Moorhouse, second from left, accompany Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II , centre, on the flight deck, during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, ahead of the ship’s maiden deployment, in Portsmouth, England, Saturday May 22, 2021. HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leading a 28-week deployment to the Far East that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational towards China. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth II visits carrier ahead of maiden deployment

Carrier will carry out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Ageless wonder: Mickelson, 50, becomes oldest golfer to win a major with PGA Championship title

Lefty makes history with two-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen

Trails around Mount Fromme remain closed on Sunday, May 23, 2021, after a bear attacked a man hiking there on Friday. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)
North Shore mountain remains closed with bear who clawed at hiker still on the loose

Man was taken to hospital with minor injuries

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Canada’s 50 per cent vaccine milestone a psychological boost to keep going: experts

An increase in Canada’s vaccine supply pushed the national rollout from sluggish to supersonic

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
NACI recommends same vaccine for 2nd dose; more data on mixing in mRNA vaccines coming

There are few answers for Canadian who received AstraZeneca for their 1st dose

A family of bears was spotted roaming the Fleetwood neighbourhood Saturday. (Jason Ahn YouTube)
VIDEO: Mother bear, cubs take a walk around Surrey neighbourhood

Photos, videos circulate online of bears near 164 Avenue and 85 Street

On Saturday a group of protestors peacefully walked past an RCMP checkpoint at Caycuse. Several were later arrested. (Tristan Crosby/Submitted)
More than two dozen arrested in B.C. old-growth logging protests

Since enforcement began, 59 people arrested at various encampments

Russ Ball (left) and another team member work to extract an ancient turtle fossil from along the Puntledge River in January 2021. (Credit: Derek Larson)
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Discovery made by fossil hunter in Courtenay in January

Most Read