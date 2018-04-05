Canadian Cancer Society, Pharmasave partner for Daffodil Month

Wear a daffodil pin in April is a way of showing support for those living with cancer

April is Daffodil Month in B.C. and Pharmasave is partnering with the Canadian Cancer Society to help promote the month-long cancer awareness campaign.

Held every April, Daffodil Month is the charity’s national fundraising campaign.

From April 1 to 30, daffodil pins will be available at Pharmasave’s more than 650 locations across the country.

Last year, it was estimated that more than 206,000 Canadians were diagnosed with cancer. Nearly one in two Canadians expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime and a nearly 35 per cent surge in cancer cases anticipated by 2030 due to our growing and aging population.

With this in mind, funds raised will support research and services for cancer patients in Canada and their families, such as the Cancer Information Service which answered more than 43,000 questions from Canadians last year.

“When the ones we love are diagnosed with or die from cancer, friends and family often want to do something to help or honour them. Fundraising enables change and we can all have a part in advancing the cancer cause through our generosity,” says Carly Schur, the national director, corporate programs for the Canadian Cancer Society. “We are very pleased to partner with Pharmasave and are inspired by how the campaign has grown over the years thanks to the hard work and commitment of the staff in every store location.”

Pharmasave has been a partner of the Canadian Cancer Society for several years. In this time, more than $370,000 has been raised.

“From coast to coast, giving back to the community is a core value at Pharmasave,” says Jennifer Engele, Pharmasave’s national manager, marketing and communications.

