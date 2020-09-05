Canadian landscapes showcased at charity art show to help Langley Hospice

West Fine Arts Show returns with 18 participants on Sept. 18 to 20 at Glass House Estate Winery

Artist Jodie Blaney will take part in West Fine Art Show. (Jeff Wallace/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

West Fine Art Show returns with both new and familiar faces, Sept. 18 to 20.

The charitable exhibit, held at Glass House Estate Winery at 23449 0 Ave, will feature 18 artists showcasing and selling their art – partial proceeds of all art sales will be donated to Langley Hospice Society.

Brian Croft, president of the West Fine Art Show, said this particular show features a few new artists.

“It is interesting how far some submissions come from; some as far away as Alberta,” he noted.

One artist in particular had Croft singing her praises – Jodie Blaney – a first time participant from Ladner.

”I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction on people’s faces when they first glance at her exciting art,” Croft said. “Our show is all about our western surroundings and lifestyle and as we piece-together the 18 artists in our next show, I believe Jodie will be just wonderfully received by our patrons.”

Blaney told the Langley Advance Times that she only picked up the brush roughly 10 years ago, but is now working as a full-time artist from her very own studio.

She received visual arts training from Emily Carr University of Art & Design and has a Bachelor of Arts degree from UBC.

“I love working with Canadian landscapes,” she said, citing the work of Carr and Lauren Harris as her biggest inspiration.

Blaney summed up her work as expressionist landscapes based on real places – the colours are vibrant, with bold forms and shapes making up the subject.

READ MORE: VIDEO: ‘I hope people get inspired by our beautiful area of the world’

The artist said virtually all shows she had booked for 2020 were cancelled due to COVID-19, and though it was a great time for producing work and profiting from online sales, she is excited for West Fine Arts because it will be her first show this year.

“Brian had reached out to me and mentioned the show,” she recalled. “I had never been but I heard others mentioning it before. I’m delighted because the winery, I think, is a really special setting. I love the group and am interested in connecting with others because this will be my first time exhibiting in Langley.”

Blaney said her favourite part of the artist experience is connecting with families, something she’ll get plenty of opportunity to do at the West Fine Arts Show.

“I like to explain the process to people,” she said. “It’s a solitary business so it’s nice to get out there.”

The show takes place on Friday, 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Croft said due to COVID-19, there will not be an opening reception as per usual; doors will instead be opened early to the public on Friday.

“Of course it is nice to be back in operation after COVID-19 cancelled our Cloverdale Rodeo Show in May,” Croft said. “Its even nicer to be working again in partnership with Langley Hospice and helping, as we hope we will with donations, towards the new Hospice facility.”

COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing practises will be in effect.

People can find out more and view the artist bios at www.westart.ca.

“This amazing weekend of fine art, will offer breathtaking interpretations of our western Canada lifestyle as well as the rare opportunity to meet and speak with each artist,” Croft added.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

art exhibitLangley